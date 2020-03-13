Broadbooks Named MRED Chief Communications Officer

/EIN News/ -- Lisle, Ill., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC has named Jon K. Broadbooks as chief communications officer for the organization which serves more than 45,000 subscribers throughout Illinois.

Broadbooks has joined MRED to oversee communications, training, and outreach for the organization, which provides multiple listing information. He most recently was vice president for communications for Illinois REALTORS® in Springfield, Ill., and served as interim director for Real Property Alliance, the association's non-profit educational foundation focused on property rights issues.

“Jon’s broad experience as a communicator, both in the media and through his work with REALTOR® associations throughout Illinois, makes him a natural choice for this role,” said Rebecca Jensen, MRED CEO. “The best organizations communicate well, and having Jon work with our members furthers MRED’s commitment to service for our subscribers.”

Broadbooks holds a master’s degree in communications from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a bachelor’s degree in history/political science from King University in Bristol, Tenn.

“I have long admired MRED’s commitment to its subscribers, and I am excited to be joining a company which has always been on the cutting edge of real estate technology,” Broadbooks said.

In addition to work with REALTOR® organizations, Broadbooks spent more than two decades in the media as a reporter and editor. He was executive editor of the State Journal-Register in Springfield, and held top newsroom roles in Utica, N.Y., and Hattiesburg, Miss.

Broadbooks started at MRED on March 12.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is one of the largest multiple listing services (MLSs) in the nation, servicing Chicagoland and spanning northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED is dedicated to serving its more than 45,000 real estate professionals from over 7,300 offices. As a leading MLS, MRED takes pride in offering important game-changing products and services for its subscribers. MRED’s Help Desk has been named one of the best support centers in North America in its class during each of the last 11 years, including a #1 ranking in 2019 from BenchmarkPortal. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid, and supports the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.

