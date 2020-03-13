MPLA calls for greater strictness in managing assets

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 13 - Ruling MPLA party defended Wednesday a strict management of the assets and strict fight against corruption, nepotism and impunity aimed at better use of resources available in the country. ,

The appeal was made by the party's deputy president, Luísa Damião, who was speaking at the opening of the national meeting on the social sector programmes of the National Development Plan 2018-2022.

The politician said these challenges call for fight against bad practices.

It is in this context MPLA vice president expresses the party's commitment to carry out reforms that have been introduced in different sectors of life, in order to ensure

social services of the citizens.

She defended the need of the government managers to avoid bureaucracy but adopt new and modern public management culture.

The meeting, which ended on Thursday, focused on the importance of transforming mentalities, especially the staff whose mission is to implement public and social policies.

The two-day event discussed the situation of the sectors such as health, education, youth, sport, social action and promotion of women sectors.

The participants also analysed the issue of school meals, as well as housing programmes, within the framework of the materialisation of the Programme of MPLA Governance Committee for the 2017-2022 period, in the social sector.

