Analytics for Risk Contracting, LLC Expands Client Portfolio with the Addition of Sendero Health Plans

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analytics for Risk Contracting (ARC) , LLC, a SAAS platform that enables health care providers to determine their actual total cost of care and understand the net financial effect of specific care improvement, population health management and other quality and cost initiatives, has added Sendero Health Plans to their portfolio of clients. Sendero is a non-profit, community-based health plan in the Austin, Texas area that provides vital, personalized care to the region. With the largest networks of doctors and specialists of any health plan in the area, Sendero Health Plans offers an assortment of value-added health care services to its members.



“We are excited to be working with the ARC team to identify additional opportunities for improvement. This will enable us to continue to add greater value to our members, our parent company Travis County Healthcare District and to the greater community,” said Wesley Durkalski , President and Chief Executive Officer for Sendero Health Plans.

Sendero was created to better manage and coordinate the health care needs of members and the community with affordable, quality healthcare coverage. As a local organization, Sendero can develop and implement highly customized preventive care programs that effectively impact the health of the Austin-area community and ensure the highest quality care is delivered to members.

ARC will prepare a normalized data set followed by analyzing claims data to generate performance benchmarks, including primary care provider (PCP) performance, and current state financial performance. ARC will then partner with Sendero to assess the potential opportunities for priority initiatives in the areas of care management and care coordination, their network, including managing impactable high pharmacy use, and financials that will improve the quality of care for Sendero’s members.

“We are honored to work with Sendero to advance their mission and to find new ways to continue to help them provide affordable health coverage to their members and to the people of Travis County,” said Allen Miller , Chairman of the Board of ARC, and CEO of COPE Health Solutions , of which ARC, LLC is a subsidiary.

Going beyond other total cost of care tools, ARC software delivers precise information and detailed insight because of its analytical power and comprehensive data sources. ARC:

Aggregates data from numerous sources across the continuum of care and populations—claims, pharmaceutical, provider financials, and national, regional and network benchmarks.

Transforms, sorts, slices and analyzes data into actionable insights, such as network gaps, high-risk members or therapy effectiveness based on risk factors such as patient age and comorbidities.

Provides root causes and paths for navigating to solutions after flagging specific problems or variations within populations, service lines, clinicians or locations.

About Analytics for Risk Contracting (ARC)

ARC is a subsidiary of COPE Health Solutions , formed through an LLC between COPE Health Solutions, Montefiore Health System, Adventist Health, and Dr. Richard Merkin, owner of Heritage Provider Network Inc. Montefiore Health System and Adventist Health have been strategic partners with COPE Health Solutions in developing and using the cloud-native ARC tool.

ARC is available as a software as a service platform, with the option of working with COPE Health Solutions to analyze data, develop insights, understand the financial consequences and plan and execute improvement efforts.

About Sendero Health Plans

Formed in 2011, Sendero Health Plans, Inc. is a community-based nonprofit Health Maintenance Organization owned by the Travis County Healthcare District, known as Central Health, dedicated to improving the health of the community by providing affordable, quality healthcare coverage, especially for Travis County residents with low income. Sendero offers its IdealCare and SelectCare plans on the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace and is available in Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Burnet, Fayette, Lee and Caldwell counties.

