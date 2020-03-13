BDO’S HALIFAX A&A TEAM WELCOMES ERICA MCCURDY

/EIN News/ -- Halifax, NS, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of a continued commitment to improve service and grow its Assurance and Accounting team, BDO Canada LLP has added Erica McCurdy as a partner in the BDO Halifax office. This is a significant milestone for Erica’s career, and we are proud to position her for success.

Erica has experience working with a variety of clients in real estate, construction and manufacturing, with a focus on private, not-for-profit and government entities. She will continue to strengthen BDO’s commitment to client success through a decade of experience providing unique solutions to help clients grow and realize their potential.

“We are excited to welcome Erica as partner on the A&A team,” says Ken Davidson, Office Managing Partner, BDO Halifax. “Becoming a partner was a significant moment for me, and I’m proud that BDO will provide that opportunity for growth for Erica.”

Ms. McCurdy joined BDO on March 1, 2020.





Sarah Gallant BDO Canada LLP 902 536 0664 sgallant@bdo.ca



