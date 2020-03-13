BeyondTrust Offers Free Secure Remote Access to Help Companies Support Expanded Remote Workforce due to Coronavirus

BeyondTrust is helping IT and Support organizations who are challenged to support an increasing number of remote workers due to coronavirus (COVID-19)



BeyondTrust’s Secure Remote Access solutions enable organizations to support their remote workers and allow remote administrators and vendors to access systems without sacrificing security or productivity

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, is offering its Secure Remote Access solutions free for 90 days to help organizations support expanded remote workforces due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the world, organizations are closing offices and mandating remote work arrangements. This situation has put immense pressure on IT organizations and support desks who need to quickly set up and support teams of remote workers around the globe. Organizations are also struggling to provide secure ways for now remote IT administrators, contractors, and vendors to access critical systems to maintain business continuity and operations.

To help IT organizations address these challenges without compromising security, BeyondTrust is offering free use of its Secure Remote Access solutions for 90 days:

Remote Support : Enables service desks to provide secure, reliable remote support to employees both on and off their network. Support technicians can see the end-user’s screen, chat, elevate privileges, and even access the end-user’s mobile device camera to help them set up hardware and troubleshoot peripherals. Techs can support Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and network devices with this single solution.

: Enables service desks to provide secure, reliable remote support to employees both on and off their network. Support technicians can see the end-user’s screen, chat, elevate privileges, and even access the end-user’s mobile device camera to help them set up hardware and troubleshoot peripherals. Techs can support Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and network devices with this single solution. Privileged Remote Access: Gives external vendors and internal IT staff and administrators, who are working remotely, secure access to systems without requiring a VPN. This solution simplifies access by providing one secure and compliant tool that facilitates unattended access for all types of remote systems and endpoints.

During such challenging times, using the right remote access tools is pivotal to security as threat actors commonly target unsecured remote access methods to gain initial footholds into networks. BeyondTrust is providing free use of its solutions for 90 days to help organizations quickly scale to meet the demand while keeping their business secure.

“Every day, thousands of customers across the globe rely upon our Secure Remote Access solutions to support remote workforces and external vendors,” said Matt Dircks, CEO, BeyondTrust. “We understand the additional pressure that many organizations are now facing in response to temporary policies requiring hundreds or thousands of employees to telecommute. We’re committed to helping these organizations respond to this challenge without sacrificing their security posture.”

To learn more, visit beyondtrust.com/remote-workers.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust Remote Support enables help desk teams to quickly and securely access and fix any remote device, running any platform, located anywhere in the world through one solution. With BeyondTrust, organizations of all sizes can consolidate and standardize help desk support on one solution, improving help productivity, and reducing costs.

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

