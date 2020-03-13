Business and Labour come together to mitigate COVID-19 risks

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) issued the following joint statement today in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:



“The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the CLC are uniting our response efforts to ensure all appropriate measures are put in place to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 for Canada’s employers and employees.

“Canada's economy, and the workers who support it, are set to face an unprecedented test. These challenges must be met with teamwork and coordination among Canadian workers and their families, businesses and governments. We were pleased to have the opportunity to discuss the challenges facing business and labour with Prime Minister Trudeau and look forward to hearing about the government’s response.

“The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the CLC will be united in our efforts to ensure that every sector of the economy receives all necessary stabilizing support. Furthermore, we will develop complimentary policy options to help governments implement timely and meaningful programs to support Canadians through this period.

“At every turn, we will be looking to work collaboratively and assist all levels of government to ensure response programs reach those who need support in a timely and effective manner.”

About the Canadian Chamber of Commerce - Because Business Matters

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce helps build the businesses that support our families, our communities and our country. We do this by influencing government policy, by providing essential business services and by connecting businesses to information they can use, to opportunities for growth and to a network of local chambers, businesses, decision-makers and peers from across the country, in every sector of the economy and at all levels of government, as

well as internationally. We are unapologetic in our support for business and the vital role it plays in building and sustaining our great nation.

About the Canadian Labour Congress

The CLC is the largest labour organization in Canada, bringing together dozens of national and international unions, provincial and territorial federations of labour and community-based labour councils to represent more than 3 million workers across the country.

For more information, please contact:

Phil Taylor

ptavlor@chamber.ca

CLC Media Relations

media@clcctc.ca

613-526-7426



