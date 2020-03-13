CherryCircle Software Offers Its QbDVision® Platform for Free for COVID-19 Treatment Development

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CherryCircle Software, Inc., an Austin, Texas-based software development company, announced today that it will provide its cloud-based QbDVision software free to any life sciences company developing or manufacturing a cure or treatment for COVID-19, also commonly referred to as the coronavirus. CherryCircle has developed the QbDVision® software platform to help pharma and biotech companies with product lifecycle management specifically related to the development of their drug manufacturing processes. Its technology can help sponsors speed drug development and delivery time in a structured and compliant way.



“We built QbDVision to help the pharmaceutical industry accelerate needed therapies to market and COVID-19 represents a global threat in need of effective therapies as quickly as possible,” said Yash Sabharwal, President and CEO, CherryCircle Software. “We would be delighted to let any company take advantage of our software platform at no cost and with our assistance to speed the development of a scalable manufacturing process for any clinically effective treatment.”

Pharmaceutical development efforts are subject to a clear understanding of patient, product, and process requirements, careful risk assessment, and clear control strategies. However, standard product development efforts are often slowed down by lack of integrated digital tools to store and track the vast amount of information generated during process development. “Once a treatment has been demonstrated to be safe and clinically effective, the race will be on to manufacture the drug product at scale as quickly as possible,” said Malia Lewin, Chief Business Officer. “We want to help these companies ensure they can easily aggregate and track their development information to demonstrate that they have a robust and efficient manufacturing process.”

Any company wanting to learn more about the COVID-19 program for QbDVision should reach out via www.qbdvision.com/contact-us .

About CherryCircle Software

CherryCircle Software, Inc. builds cloud-based software applications to help the biopharmaceutical industry accelerate therapies to patients by deploying the latest digital and automation technologies which reduce the time and cost of product development without sacrificing product quality. Its flagship platform, QbDVision®, provides simple, yet powerful knowledge and quality risk management tools to facilitate robust manufacturing process development and product life cycle management driven by data and science, enabled by people, and powered by innovation and automation. Founded in 2016 by pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality experts, CherryCircle is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.qbdvision.com and follow us on Twitter at @QbDVision.

CherryCircle Media Contact

Luke Guerrero

Chief Operating Officer

luke@qbdvision.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.