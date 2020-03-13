Applied Materials Increases Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.21 to $0.22 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 11, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 21, 2020.



“We are increasing the dividend based on our strong cash flow performance and ongoing commitment to return capital to shareholders,” said Gary Dickerson, president and CEO. “We believe the AI-Big Data era will create exciting long-term growth opportunities for Applied Materials.”

The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy, and this marks the third consecutive year of dividend increases. In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Applied returned $392 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $1.7 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.

