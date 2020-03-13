Head of State suspends all service mission trips

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 13 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, determined last Thursday the suspension of all service mission trips outside the country, for the members of the Executive function of the Central and Local Administration of the State.,

According to a press release from the Civil Affairs Office of the President of the Republic handed out to ANGOP on that day, the Head of State will exceptionally authorize the departure of members of the Executive function, when the interests of the State so justifies.

According to the document, the measure follows the Wednesday's statement by the World Health Organization (WHO), which considers COVID-19 a pandemic, due to the high mortality rate and its social and economic negative impact worldwide.

The restriction is also justified by the need to adopt contingency measures to avoid the importation of cases of this pandemic (COVID-19) and to safeguard the health of the population in general.

Angola remains without a positive case record of the new coronavirus, while the DRC, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Senegal, Togo, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Nigeria and South Africa are the African countries affected by the pandemic.

On Wednesday, March 11, WHO declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic, as it reached an intercontinental dimension and rapidly expanded to many countries, causing thousands of deaths.

