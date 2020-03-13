Angola fulfills UN recommendations on Human Rights

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 13 - Angolan government takes on the recommendations of the Implementation Report for the Third Cycle of Periodic Universal Evaluation at the United Nations Human Rights Council at its 43rd Ordinary Session.,

The country's commitment was stressed by the Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Switzerland (Geneva), the Ambassador Margarita Izata on Thursday.

In view of its feasibility, the government has proposed to reinforce the fight against poverty, expansion of the basic health and education system, mainly in the rural areas.

The Angolan diplomat added that the Executive also reinforces the fight against domestic violence, as well as the Trafficking in Human Beings and the strengthening of the child protection system, among others.

Congratulations on the progress in Human Rights protection

During the interactive dialogue, in which Angola defended the aforementioned report, held on 7- 12 November 2019, the 110 member states of the United Nations congratulated Angola on the great advances in human rights (HR) issues, during the period under analysis.

Advances include the implementation of a National Human Rights Strategy, the recent ratification of important International Treaties (Convention against Torture, II Additional Protocol to the International Covenants on Civil and Political Rights on the Abolition of the Death Penalty, Convention for the Elimination of All Forms of Rational Discrimination) and the approval of the new Penal Code.

Judicial reform underway in the country, efforts to increase birth registration rates, and the Action Plan to Prevent and Combat Trafficking in Human Beings, were also highlighted.

All of these measures are part of the implementation of the National Development Plan 2018-2022 (PDN).

During the session, participants made a series of recommendations, among which the Angolan delegation analysed its official position related to compliance with the rules of the Human Rights Council.

Universal Periodic Evaluation

The Universal Periodic Assessment (UPR) is the process created in April 2008 by the Human Rights Council to improve the situation of human rights in each of the member states of the United Nations (UN).

It also aims to discuss the situation of all member states based on the obligations established in the Charter of the United Nations and in the instruments of Human Rights, as well as in the legislation of International Humanitarian Law.

The UPR examines the fulfillment of the human rights obligations and commitments of all 193 UN Member States, every four years.

After the Adoption of the Report, Angola will work on sharing the recommendations and their implementation.

Angola is a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, in the period 2018-2020. It was also in the periods 2007-2010 and 2010-2013.

