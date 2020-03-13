Global Protein Expression Industry Value Expected To Reach $2.63 billion By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Protein Expression Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein expression market is expected to grow to $2.63 billion at a rate of about 10.9% through 2022. Increase in demand for biologics to counter various genetic disorders and chronic diseases is one the major factors driving the research and sales of protein expression market. However, government regulations related to protein therapeutics and production of biologics may hinder the protein expression market growth.

The protein expression market consists of sales of protein expression vectors, competent cells, reagents, equipment and related services. Protein expression is a process in which proteins are synthesized, modified, regulated and controlled in living organisms according to the host cell. Protein expression includes yeast expression, insect expression, and bacterial expression, algal expression and mammalian cell expression.

The global protein expression market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The protein expression market is segmented into yeast expression, mammalian expression, algae expression, insect expression, bacterial expression, and cell-free expression.

By Geography - The global protein expression is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American protein expression market accounts for the largest share in the global protein expression market.

Trends In The Protein Expression Market

Companies in the industry are increasingly adopting microfluidics technology to enhance protein expression tests in order to reduce the time, cost, labor, and increase the accuracy and performance. Microfluidics technology is used to measure the expression of proteins on cells and optimize the output.

Potential Opportunities In The Protein Expression Industry

With increase in demand for biologics, the scope and potential for the global protein expression market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., New England Biolabs, and Promega Corporation.

Protein Expression Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides protein expression market overviews, analyzes and forecasts protein expression market size and growth for the global protein expression market, protein expression market share, protein expression market players, protein expression market size, protein expression market segments and geographies, protein expression market trends, protein expression market drivers and protein expression market restraints, protein expression market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The protein expression market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global protein expression market

Data Segmentations: protein expression market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Protein Expression Market Organizations Covered: Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., New England Biolabs, and Promega Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, protein expression market customer information, protein expression market product/service analysis – product examples, protein expression market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global protein expression market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Protein Expression Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the protein expression market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Protein Expression Sector: The report reveals where the global protein expression industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

