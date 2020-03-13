The Show Must Go On: Marty Irby to Present Equine Protection Initiatives in Western New York on Saturday

Animal Wellness Action Executive Director Marty Irby

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday March 14, 2020, Animal Wellness Action’s Executive Director, Marty Irby, will present the portfolio of federal equine protection initiatives currently before the U.S. Congress at Equine Collaborative International’s Spring Kickoff. This is the third year in a row Irby has presented the federal update in the region. The Spring Kickoff will be held from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM at Faith United Church of Christ located at 8651 Boston State Road just outside of Buffalo, and comes in the wake of the Coronavirus.

Other presenters include Jim Miller with Green Mountain Nutritional Services, Emma Minteer with Mustangs Empowering Women, Dr. Cindy Lankenau, trainer Megan Mangold, Steven Stevens, and Amber Roberts.

“I’m honored and grateful to have the opportunity to speak at Equine Collaborative International’s Spring Kickoff again this year, said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action, and a former 8-time world champion equestrian rider. “We won't allow the Coronavirus to stop our efforts to protect horses and welcome everyone to come say hello and bump elbows.”

Irby is a life-long horseman, former president of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ & Exhibitors’ Association, and former Communications Director in the U.S. House of Representatives whose written works on equine protection have been published in USA Today, The Hill, Albany Times-Union, The Washington Examiner, The Daily Caller, The Chicago Daily Herald, Louisville Courier-Journal, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, Horse Nation, and numerous other outlets across the country. He was named by The Hill as one of the Top Lobbyists for 2019 and resides in Washington, D.C.

Irby will be presenting updates on the following issues:

The Horseracing Integrity Act, H.R. 1754/S. 1820 introduced by U.S. Reps. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and Andy Barr, R-Ky., in the U.S. House, and U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) in the U.S. Senate.

The Prevent All Soring Tactics Act (PAST), H.R. 693/S. 1007 introduced by U.S. Reps. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., and Ted Yoho, R-Fla., in the U.S. House, and U.S. Senators Mike Crapo R-Idaho, and Mark Warner, D-Va., in the U.S. Senate.

The Safeguard American Food Exports (SAFE) Act, H.R. 961/S. 2006, introduced by U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., and Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., in the U.S. House and U.S. Senators Lindsay Graham, (R-S.C., and Bob Menendez, D-N.J., in the U.S. Senate.

The Wild Horse and Burro management, round-up, and fertility, and incarceration plans underway by the Federal Bureau of Land Management.

Enforcement of the Horse Protection Act of 1970 by the United States Department of Agriculture under the leadership of Secretary Sonny Perdue.

For more information on Equine Collaborative International’s Spring Kickoff please contact Barbara Moore at 411eci@gmail.com or 716-912-2100.

The Animal Wellness Foundation (Foundation) is a Los Angeles-based private charitable organization with a mission of helping animals by making veterinary care available to everyone with a pet, regardless of economic ability. We organize rescue efforts and medical services for dogs and cats in need and help homeless pets find a loving caregiver. We are advocates for getting veterinarians to the front lines of the animal welfare movement; promoting responsible pet ownership; and vaccinating animals against infectious diseases such as distemper. We also support policies that prevent animal cruelty and that alleviate suffering. We believe helping animals helps us all.

Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.

