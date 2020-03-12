Contemporary Calgary sells out premier fundraiser LOOK2020 and raises $500,000 in net proceeds to support exhibitions and public programs at the gallery

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 7, 2020, the Centennial Planetarium once again opened its doors to Canada's cultural revolutionaries for LOOK, Contemporary Calgary's premier annual fundraiser. Known for being one of the most influential and vibrant art galas in the country, the Centennial Planetarium was turned into a whimsical and immersive intersection of art, fashion, music and media.



The event was chaired by Contemporary Calgary Board Member and CEO & Founder of Mode Models International, Kelly Streit. He was joined by Co-Chairs Jade Davis and Jean Merriman and Honourary Chairs Adrian Burns, kd lang and Gail O’Brien whose energy, enthusiasm and support for the arts is felt across the country and who certainly elevated the event. The Honourable Lois E. Mitchell, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta and His Honour, Doug Mitchell also made an appearance at the gala and to bring greetings to guests of the event.



“What a night,” says David Leinster, Chief Executive Officer of Contemporary Calgary. “It is because of events like LOOK and the generosity of the community that we are able to continue to offer amazing programs and exhibitions to our citizens and visitors.” “More than raising $500,000 in net proceeds for the gallery, LOOK injected optimism about living in Calgary, and the types of events and experiences you can have in support of the arts and artists directly,” he added.



LOOK2020 was presented by National Bank Private Banking 1859, who signed on for three years as presenting sponsor of LOOK. "National Bank is delighted to be the Presenting Sponsor of LOOK2020 (on a multi-year basis) and to support contemporary art in Calgary", said Jeff Young, Regional Vice President at National Bank Private Banking 1859. National Bank has built up an impressive collection of art. With over 7,000 original works of art, it currently ranks as one of the largest corporate collections in Canada that is continually growing with some 50 new acquisitions each year.



The evening started out welcoming 450 people to a VIP Dinner sponsored by Holt Renfrew who also provided a series of looks that were modelled by international supermodels and native Albertans Heather Marks, Meghan Collison, Hannah Donker and Julia Dunstall. The dinner—prepared by Executive Chef Brett McDermott of Salon Fine Catering and Events—ended with an amazing performance by members of Calgary’s drag community who taught guests how to rock a drag fan as guests were escorted to the live and silent auctions.



“Art and fashion are indistinguishable from each other. Whether it moves across a runway or across a canvas, the inspiration we feel when artists create is endlessly fulfilling,” said Kelly Streit, Chair of LOOK2020. “This event really bridged these two worlds and created an engaging atmosphere for Calgary to see the importance of places like Contemporary Calgary in our City.”



The art auction was sponsored by Heather Edwards and her multiple Grammy® and Juno award winning partner, kd lang. kd was introduced by Academy Award Winning Actor, Kate Winslet, who sent video greetings and congratulations to Contemporary Calgary. Heather and kd also donated a Michael Davidson painting from their private collection, “Here Not Lost” as the first lot of the live auction which kd and Fashion Television star Jeanne Beker auctioned off. The piece fetched $16,000 for Contemporary Calgary, part of the over $421,000 raised in the live and silent auctions alone.

Beker also donated an art and fashion experience to the auction called “Shoes and Schmooze”. This trip for two to Toronto included round trip flights, two-nights’ stay at the historic Hazelton Hotel, lunch with Jeanne followed by a tour of the Bata Shoe Museum and $500 spending cash at Ron White Shoes. The auction was closed off with an exclusive New York Fashion Week experience for six people, including credentialed access to NYFW, round-trip air travel on a private jet courtesy of Air Sprint Private Aviation, behind-the-scenes curator tour of the New Museum, private shopping experience, accommodation, meals and more. “LOOK was an ultra-fabulous event”, said Beker. “People need to realize the amazing things that are happening in Calgary in support of arts and culture in Canada.”



The Focus Reception sponsored by Stonegate Private Counsel saw over 350 additional guests arrive to the Planetarium to amazing, food, entertainment and experiences. Suspended from the main atrium was Calgary-based aerialist Patrick Chan, who’s death-defying acts made guests feel like they were watching Cirque-du-Soleil in front of their eyes. Throughout the building were fashion and art installations. Guests interacted with models wearing clothes provided by Holt Renfrew, J.onas, Kat Marks and Averynthe. Art installations further animated the space with works by Calgary-based artists, including “Disco Rainbow” by Ryan Bourne and Rebecca Reid, “Eyes on You” by Alia Shahab, and “Blurred Vision”, “Transformations” and “Order and Chaos” by artistic collective Axis-Z Media Arts (AZMA).



Throughout the building, live music and entertainment filled the space for guests to enjoy, courtesy of Entertainment Sponsor, Masters Gallery Ltd. Live performances included Art d’Ecco, Hello Moth, The Rondel Roberts Band, Foonyap, DJ Crooka, DJ Jayemkayem, DJ Kav, DJ Faust and DJ Sonidef.

The evening ended with the riotous Blur After Party, sponsored by MobSquad, that attracted hundreds of young guests to join the party for as little as $20, making LOOK accessible to everyone. The Blur After Party featured famed DJ Lina Bradford from New York City, who is often seen hosting the biggest parties in New York, across the United States and Europe.

While the LOOK gala is certainly a proud achievement with the support of the community, it has come on the heels of a number of successive accomplishments for the gallery. In July, Contemporary Calgary signed a 25-year lease of the Centennial Planetarium and began offering programs and exhibitions two days per week. In August, the Government of Canada made a funding commitment of $30 million toward Contemporary Calgary’s renovation and expansion plans. On January 23, the gallery opened to six days per week operations with the launch of Planetary and Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon along with announcing admission and membership prices that are some of the lowest of any major cultural institution in the country. In May the gallery continues its exciting programming as it opens solo exhibitions featuring Yoko Ono and Omar Ba.



“We are humbled by the support, generosity and encouragement from the community”, said Leinster. “This has been a vision that the community has been working on for decades. To be in this moment with all of this support is almost surreal, and truly special.”

Contemporary Calgary would like to thank our LOOK2020 sponsors, including: Presenting Sponsor National Bank Private Banking 1859; VIP Dinner Sponsor Holt Renfrew; Art Auction Sponsor Heather Edwards and kd lang; Patron Sponsor Gail O’Brien; Travel Sponsors Air Canada and Air Sprint Private Aviation; Reception Sponsor Stonegate Private Counsel; After Party Sponsor MobSquad; Entertainment Sponsor Masters Gallery Ltd.; LOOK2020 Sponsors Mawer, Avenue Magazine and the Walrus Magazine; and LOOK2020 Patrons Gregg Scott and ARC Financial Corp. We are also humbled by a cast of in-kind sponsors who helped make LOOK2020 a tremendous success. For a list of these partners, please visit contemporarycalgary.com/look

Event photography is available at contemporarycalgary.com/look or by request to our media relations contact below.

SOURCE: Contemporary Calgary

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kate Silver, Contemporary Calgary

kate@contemporarycalgray.com

403.770.1350

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e05cbc25-f456-4cab-86a2-84e24c2d5442

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a505ab1-5f79-4397-8ade-ef1f5d24a31f



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/423a8402-5ca6-4851-8fe0-8eb4483d90eb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cffcb4f-8ce4-4f23-b1d0-95607661a375

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff82bcb0-4a4a-4030-bc99-35545bd0907d

LOOK2020 - Kelly & Jeanne Left to Right: Chloe Streit, Jeanne Beker, Mode Model Jadyn Palmiere wearing Kat Marks, Event Chair Kelly Streit and Model Model Nyagoa G James wearing Kat Marks. LOOK2020 - Committee Left to Right: Event Co-Chairs Jade Davis and Jean Merriman, Event Chair Kelly Streit, Honorary Co-Chairs kd lang, Gail O'Brien and Adrian Burns, Contemporary Calgary CEO David Leinster. LOOK2020 - Fashion Moment Left to Right: Mode Models' international supermodels Meghan Collison and Hannah Donker pose in Holt Renfrew fashion moment at LOOK2020. LOOK2020 - Aerial Artist Aerial artists Patrick Chan performs in the main atrium at the Centennial Planetarium at LOOK2020. LOOK2020 - Auction kd lang and Jeanne Beker auction of Michael Davidson painting from the private collection of Heather Edwards and kd lang. The LOOK2020 auction brought in over $420,000 in proceeds to the gallery.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.