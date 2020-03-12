Smart Hospital Market Size, Global Industry Analysis, Technological Trends 2020-2027 With 20.2% CAGR |Microsoft, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner, McKesson, Intel, NVIDIA, Welltok, Medtronic

/EIN News/ -- CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research in a New Report suggests that the Smart Hospital Market will rise at a whopping CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027. The rising awareness among the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of smart hospital has been directly impacting the growth of the market. The analysts in the report predict that the global Smart hospital market is anticipated to reach US$ 102.31 Billion by 2026.



Smart Hospital Market 2020 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Smart Hospital industry with a focus on the International market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Smart Hospital key players and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of worldwide Smart Hospital market covering all important parameters. This Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Smart Hospital including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Smart Hospital investments from 2020 till 2027.

Competitive Analysis: Global Smart Hospital Market

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

Company profile section of players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, STANLEY Healthcare, SAP SE, Microsoft, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation., McKesson Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd, Proteus Digital Health, AdhereTech., Enlitic, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Welltok, Inc, among other domestic and global players.

Highlights of the Report

Detailed research and analysis of key aspects, namely, Smart Hospital market trends, opportunities, challenges, growth drivers, and barriers.

Comprehensive information about the key revenue pockets of the market.

Recent developments, such as strategic collaborations, investments, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, and contracts.

List of all the short-term and long-term strategies adopted by the prominent companies operating in the market.

Global Smart Hospital Market Definition:

Prevalence of improved healthcare infrastructure, growing need of cost-effective solutions, introduction of internet of things (IoT) enabled devices and technologies, surging number of cases of chronic diseases and adoption of connected devices and instruments are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the smart hospital market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing investment by the government and growth of emerging economies will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of smart hospital market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Rising cost of connected devices and lack of awareness regarding internet of things enabled solutions and products are acting as a market restraint for the growth of smart hospital in the above mentioned forecast period.

List of the Leading Companies that are operating in the global Smart Hospital Market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, STANLEY Healthcare, SAP SE, Microsoft, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation., McKesson Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd, Proteus Digital Health, AdhereTech., Enlitic, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Welltok, Inc, among other domestic and global players.

Global Smart Hospital Market In-depth Segmentation:

By Component (Hardware, Systems and Software, Services)





By Services Rendered (General, Specialty, Super Specialty)





By Application (Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow, Outpatient Vigilance, Medical Connected Imaging, Medical Assistance),





By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless)





By Artificial Intelligence (Offering, Technology)





Global Smart Hospital Market Regional Analysis:





North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)





Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)





Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)





Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

The report has been gathered by making use of both primary and secondary research methodologies. A list of the major industry participants has also been mentioned in this research study, after which a primary research study has been undertaken with the enlisted key players.

The primary research methodology also studied the service offerings, M&A, distribution and manufacturing channels, and all major partnerships and collaborations worldwide, while the secondary research methodology identified all the major suppliers, distributors, and service providers functioning in the target Smart Hospital market. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors.

North America dominates the smart hospital market due to the prevalence of improved healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence enabled products, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing number of hospitals and surgical centres and provision of improved healthcare infrastructure.

The Smart Hospital Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

Global Smart Hospital Market Scope and Market Size

Smart hospital market is segmented on the basis of component, services rendered, artificial intelligence, connectivity and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, smart hospital market is segmented into hardware, systems and software, services. Hardware has been further segmented into medical devices. Medical devices have been further sub segmented into wearable external medical devices, implanted medical devices, stationary and supportive medical devices and semiconductor components. Semiconductor components have been further sub segmented into processors, sensors and connectivity ICS. Services have been further segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services have been further sub segmented into consulting and integration services, support and maintenance services.

Smart hospital market has also been segmented on the basis of services rendered into general, specialty and super specialty.

On the basis of application, smart hospital market is segmented into remote medicine management, electronic health record & clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance.

On the basis of connectivity, smart hospital market is segmented into wired and wireless. Wireless has been further segmented into Wi-Fi, RFID, bluetooth, zigbee, near field communication (NFC) and others.

On the basis of artificial intelligence, smart hospital market is segmented into offering and technology. Offering has been further segmented into hardware, software and services. Services have been further sub segmented into deployment and integration, support and maintenance. Software has been further bifurcated into AI platform and solutions. Technology has been further segmented into natural language processing (NLP), context–aware processing, deep learning and querying method.

The Smart Hospital report has been produced with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations conducted through social and opinion research. With the studies, insights and analysis mentioned in the report, you get a comprehensible idea about the marketplace with which you can take business decisions quickly and easily.

The Global Smart Hospital Market report comprises all the organizational profiles of the key players and brands. Market definition covered in this Smart Hospital report studies the market drivers and market restraints with which businesses can get an idea of whether to increase or decrease the production of a particular product.

Reasons for Buying Smart Hospital Market Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

To understand the outcome of the end-user applications on the Global Smart Hospital Market .

. In-depth assessment of the revenue generation information, market size, share, value, volume, price, and cost.

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining the Smart Hospital market growth

Key regions and countries that are likely to lead and witness the fastest growth of the global market.

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Smart Hospital Market Report includes Major Detailed Table of Content Points: Table of Content

Introduction



Market Segmentation



Market Overview



Executive Summaries



Premium Insights



Regulatory Procedure



Global Smart Hospital Market, By Type



Global Smart Hospital Market, by disease type



Global Smart Hospital Market, By Deployment



Global Smart Hospital Market, By End User



Global Smart Hospital Market, By Distribution Channel



Global Smart Hospital Market, By Geography



Global Smart Hospital Market, Company Landscape



Company Profile

