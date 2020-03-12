ChromaDex Corrects Statements Made by an Unaffiliated Third Party Regarding its Product and COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) seeks to correct statements made by an unaffiliated third-party, Merkel Media Group on behalf of its unnamed client, implying unsupported health claims about Tru Niagen and COVID-19. There are no published human clinical studies evaluating the effects of Tru Niagen® supplementation with the Coronavirus. As such, no health claims can be made related to COVID-19 at this time.



ChromaDex is a science-based company, focused on cellular health, and appreciates the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis. The Company is currently exploring research in this area but has not yet reached any conclusions. When appropriate, the results of these scientific efforts will be made public.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

ChromaDex Media Contact:

Alex Worsham, Senior Director of Global Corporate Communications

310-388-6706 ext. 689

alexw@chromadex.com

ChromaDex Investor Relations Contact:

Brianna Gerber, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations

949-419-0288 ext. 127

briannag@chromadex.com



