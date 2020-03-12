Intiva Health Adds Coronavirus Tracker to Ready Doc™ Platform

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Intiva Health is strengthening the resources for physicians that are available on its Ready Doc™ platform. The company now has an interactive tracking map that providers can use to stay up-to-date on the spread of the virus.

The new feature comes days after the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed more than 100,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in 100 countries at a media briefing on Monday, March 9, 2020.

On Wednesday, March 11, 2020 leaders with WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic.

“With the new coronavirus tracking feature, physicians and other health care providers will be able to have the latest facts and figures available to them within the same platform as where they securely store their credentials and other vital digital documents,” said Robb Duke, VP of Sales and Marketing at Intiva Health. “There are a variety of resources linked directly from the Ready Doc™ dashboard in addition to selecting specific data sets in real-time to drill down. This tool is vital for anyone in the health care industry as the spread and effects of coronavirus reach epic proportions. “

The WHO released the following statement in part:

“For all countries, the aim is the same: stop transmission and prevent the spread of the virus. For [countries with no cases, sporadic cases, and clusters] they must focus on finding, testing, treating and isolating individual cases, and following their contacts. In areas with community spread, testing every suspected case and tracing their contacts becomes more challenging. Action must be taken to prevent transmission at the community level to reduce the [pandemic] to manageable clusters.”

Leaders with WHO reiterated the fact that it could be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled. In addition to its Coronavirus Tracking Map, Intiva Health also offers an ACCME-accredited course on the Ready Doc™ platform: Identification and Containment of the Coronavirus: COVID-19. Both of these resources are aimed at assisting physicians and health care providers to be able to follow the suggestions from health authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



About Ready Doc™:

Born out of years of experience in health care administration and practice management, the Ready Doc™ platform directly addresses the inefficiencies in health care credentialing. The platform presents an all-in-one solution in which medical professionals can complete credentialing and compliance requirements, leading to a significant increase in earnings potential. The new features strengthen compliance risk mitigation and further expedite the credentialing process.

About Intiva Health:

Intiva Health is reinventing health care credentialing with Ready Doc™, the first and only free credential management software that uses distributed ledger technology to create the most secure solution available on the market. Thousands of health care organizations and providers use the software to expedite the credentialing process from months to minutes, saving the industry significant time and money while reducing risk. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit IntivaHealth.com, Facebook or Twitter for more information.

