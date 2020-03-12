Sunwing introduces additional flexible change policies amid COVID-19 outbreak

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is introducing an updated flexible change policy to assist customers who have concerns travelling due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Customers who booked their vacation prior to March 4, 2020 and did not purchase travel insurance or a Sunwing Worry Free Cancellation Waiver can make one change per booking with no fees*. Customers can take advantage of this policy if they are scheduled to travel before April 30, 2020, so long as the change is requested at least five days or more before the travel date. New departure dates must be prior to October 31, 2020 for travel to the same hotel and destination (subject to availability). If the original destination is no longer offered due to Sunwing’s seasonal schedule, credit can be applied to a package in a new destination. Any difference in fare will apply, if the new package price is lower the difference will not be refunded.

In addition, the tour operator is waiving any administration fees associated with the first change for bookings made between March 4 and March 19, 2020. This applies to all new bookings with a departure date from now up to and including June 24, 2020. Any change must be requested at least 14 days prior to travel or normal conditions will apply.

Sunwing is encouraging all Canadian travellers to register with the Government of Canada in case of an emergency abroad at travel.gc.ca/register and download the Travel Smart app on the App Store or Google Play for emergency contact information while away.

Customers who are looking to make a booking change can do so on the Sunwing website . For more information about COVID-19 and to learn how Sunwing is working to keep their customers and employees safe please visit Sunwing’s FAQ page . For any other questions, please contact Sunwing or contact your travel agent.

*Not applicable to group bookings. Customers who booked with a travel agent must request change via their travel agent.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

