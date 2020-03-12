PROVIDENT BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO PAY QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDENDS AND TO ADOPT STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

/EIN News/ -- AMESBURY, Mass., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PVBC), the holding company for The Provident Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that the Company intends to initiate a quarterly dividend policy and will request the non-objection of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”) for a quarterly dividend of up to $0.03 per share, payable during the second quarter of 2020.



The Company also announced that it will seek the approval or non-objection of the Federal Reserve and the Massachusetts Commissioner of Banks to initiate a stock repurchase program for up to 976,460 shares, or 5% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. As a recently converted entity, the Company is required to obtain the approval of the Federal Reserve for any stock repurchase program adopted within one year of it’s mutual-to-stock conversion, which was completed in October 2019, and approval of the Massachusetts Commissioner for stock repurchase programs adopted within three years of the conversion.

David Mansfield, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We are looking at all capital management tools to support our stock in a period of uncertainty and volatility in the market which has adversely affected all bank stocks, including ours. We hope that our application is successful and we can further demonstrate our confidence in our Company and its prospects.”

There can be no assurances that the Company will receive the required approval or non-objection for either or both of the proposed dividend or the stock repurchase program, or when any such approval or non-objection would be required. The Company is not obligated to initiate a dividend payment, either at a specific level or at all, or repurchase shares, even if regulatory approval or non-objection is obtained, and there is no guarantee that dividend payments or stock repurchases, if initiated, will be continued or maintained.

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for our business and private clients. We are committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions we serve, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information about The Provident Bank please visit our website www.theprovidentbank.com or call 877-487-2977.

Contact:Carol L. Houle Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Telephone:(603) 334-1253



