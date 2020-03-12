GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

/EIN News/ -- - Fourth Quarter 2019 Revenues of $23.4 Million Grew 59%, or 39% if reported under ASC 605 -

- Full Year 2019 Revenue of $77.5 Million Increased 29%, or 40% if reported under ASC 605 -

- Total Written Premiums Increased 45% Over Prior-Year Period -

- Total Franchises Grew 47% Over Prior-Year Period -

- Corporate Sales head count increased 49% Over Prior-Year Period -

WESTLAKE, Texas, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company will be reporting results under accounting standard ASC 606. A reconciliation of ASC 605 to ASC 606 reporting are set forth in the tables at the end of the release. The Company is using the modified retrospective approach to applying ASC 606 and accordingly prior period numbers have not been restated to give effect to the application of ASC 606.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenue organically increased 59% from the prior-year period to $23.4 million. If reported under ASC 605, revenue would have grown organically 39% in the fourth quarter to $20.4 million.

Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. of $1.8 million or $0.12 per basic share and $0.11 per diluted share.

Adjusted EPS* of $0.13 per share includes a $0.06 per share benefit from the application ASC 606. If reported under ASC 605 Adjusted EPS would have been $0.07.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 224% from the prior year to $7.5 million, or 32% of revenues. If reported under ASC 605, Adjusted EBITDA would have risen 81% to $4.2 million, or 20% of revenues.

Total written premiums placed increased 45% from the prior-year period to $196 million.

Policies in force grew 44% from the prior-year period to 482,000.

Corporate sales headcount of 248 was up 49% year-over-year.

Total franchises increased 47% compared to the prior year period to 948; total operating franchises grew 34% compared to the prior-year period to 614.

*Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

“2019 was yet another year of strong performance at Goosehead,” stated Mark E. Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goosehead. “We continued to invest in both people and technology to enhance our already significant competitive advantage and keep us well-positioned for sustained strong levels of future growth. Our results continue to validate that we have built a unique and powerful platform that allows our sales agents to significantly outproduce the industry and enables our service team to deliver world-class service for our clients, as evidenced in our high client retention of 88% and unmatched net promoter score of 89. In addition to our impressive top line results for the year, we also delivered strong growth in net income and Adjusted EBITDA. Additionally, we experienced expansion in Adjusted EBITDA Margin, if reported under ASC 605 accounting. The changes to our revenue under ASC 606 have no effect on the economics of our business, as evidenced by cash flow from operations of $21.2 million, an increase of 107% over the prior year."

“Our mix of business continued to proportionately shift towards the Franchise Channel, which is becoming an increasingly larger driver of premium. We believe that over time, the premium in the Franchise Channel will generate increased levels of currently-embedded growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA as new business converts into higher revenue and higher margin renewal business. As a reminder, the Franchise Channel experiences a lag between written premium and revenue growth, as it receives 20% of the first term policy revenues but 50% of renewal revenue. The shift towards Franchise Channel premium growth is being aided by investments and support from our Corporate Channel.”

“Looking ahead to 2020 and beyond, we intend to make continuous investments in both people and technology, which we believe will position us to sustain high levels of premium and revenue growth for years to come. While our business has mechanical operating leverage and longer-term margin improvement potential, strategically we remain focused on delivering significant revenue expansion and strong overall earnings growth over time. We will continue to operate Goosehead with a focus on maximizing earnings over the long term,” concluded Mr. Jones.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

For the fourth quarter of 2019, revenues were $23.4 million, a 59% increase from $14.7 million in the prior-year period. If reported under ASC 605, total revenue would have grown 39% to $20.4 million. Core Revenues, which exclude contingent commissions and initial franchise fees, were $17.7 million, a 35% increase from $13.1 million in the prior year period. If reported under ASC 605, Core Revenues would have grown 36% to $17.8 million. Core Revenues refer to the most predictable revenue stream for the Company, consisting of New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Renewal Commissions and Renewal Royalty Fees. Core Revenues were driven by growth in sales agents and productivity improvements, combined with continued high levels of retention. Total written premiums placed, which is a good indicator of future revenue growth, grew 45% in the fourth quarter to $196 million, compared to $135 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $16.8 million, up 28% from $13.2 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to larger employee compensation and benefit expenses related to continued investment in corporate agents and recruiting headcount and the number of operating franchises, investments in technology, as well as higher general and administrative expenses, including public company costs.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 grew 786% to $5.3 million, compared to net income of $0.6 million in the prior-year period. If reported under ASC 605 net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 would have grown 302% to $2.4 million. Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.8 million, or $0.12 per basic and $0.11 per diluted share. Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2019, which excludes equity-based compensation, was $0.13 per share. If reported under ASC 605, Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2019 would have been $0.07 per share.

Total Adjusted EBITDA grew by 224% to $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $2.3 million in the prior year period. If reported under ASC 605, EBITDA would have grown 81% to $4.2 million. Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 32%, compared to 16% in the prior-year period. If reported under ASC 605, Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 would have been 20%.

Full Year 2019 Results

For the full year ended December 31, 2019, revenues grew 29% to $77.5 million, compared to $60.1 million in the prior year. If reported under ASC 605, revenues grew 40% to $84.1 million. Core Revenues for the full year were $67.6 million, up 36% compared to a year ago, with growth driven by increases in sales agents and productivity, combined with continued high levels of retention.

Net income for the full year increased by $29.0 million from 2018 to $10.4 million. If reported under ASC 605, net income would have increased $34.0 million to $15.3 million. The net loss for the full year ended December 31, 2018 included equity-based compensation costs of $26.1 million related to one-time vesting of historical Class B LLC units as part of the Company’s Initial Public Offering ("IPO").

Total Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% for the full year ended December 31, 2019 to $17.5 million, from $14.8 million in the prior year. If reported under ASC 605 total Adjusted EBITDA would have grown 55% to $22.9 million. Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the full year ended December 31, 2019 was 23%. If reported under ASC 605, Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the full year 2019 would have been 27%, up 274 basis points from the prior year driven by higher margin renewal revenue and higher contingent commissions, partially offset by additional employee compensation and benefits from increased hiring, increases in the number of operating franchises, as well as significant investment in technology to benefit corporate and franchise employee productivity to facilitate future growth.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $14.3 million, an unused line of credit of $2.7 million, and outstanding notes payable of $46.5 million on its balance sheet. In order to maintain an efficient capital structure, on March 6, 2020, the Company borrowed an additional $38.5 million, bringing the total debt as of the date of this release to $85.0 million, plus an additional $19.7 million of unused line of credit.

2020 Outlook

The Company's outlook for the full year 2020 is as follows:

Total written premiums placed for 2020 are expected to be between $975 million and $1.035 billion, representing organic growth of 32% on the low end of the range to 40% on the high end of the range.

Total revenues for 2020 under ASC 606 revenue accounting are expected to be between $100 million and $105 million, representing organic growth of 29% on the low end of the range to 36% on the high end of the range.

While the Company does not provide bottom line guidance, it expects ongoing investments in people and technology, as well as certain one-time investments in our accounting processes and additional public company expenses to have a moderating effect on margin improvement in 2020.

To date, our business has been unaffected by uncertainty surrounding the impact of the coronavirus. While the underlying demand for homeowners and auto insurance is stable, management is taking actions it considers prudent to minimize impacts on our operations should conditions change.

Conference Call Information

Goosehead will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 PM ET to discuss these results.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com .

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com for one year following the call.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 100 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of seven corporate sales offices and over 948 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.gooseheadinsurance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in Goosehead’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Full Year Ended

December 31, 2019 (ASC 606) 2018 (ASC 605) 2019 (ASC 606) 2018 (ASC 605) Revenues: Commissions and agency fees $ 15,173 $ 8,632 $ 46,366 $ 36,704 Franchise revenues 8,028 5,962 30,503 23,022 Interest income 174 123 617 422 Total revenues 23,374 14,717 77,486 60,148 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits (including Class B unit compensation $26,134 for the year ended December 31, 2018) 10,800 8,609 41,715 58,256 General and administrative expenses 5,242 3,967 19,042 13,060 Bad debts 245 314 725 1,298 Depreciation and amortization 540 424 1,931 1,464 Total operating expenses 16,827 13,314 63,413 74,078 Income (loss) from operations 6,547 1,403 14,073 (13,930 ) Other Expense: Other expense — — — (22 ) Interest expense (526 ) (667 ) (2,387 ) (4,266 ) Income (loss) before taxes 6,021 736 11,686 (18,218 ) Tax expense 673 131 1,304 449 Net Income (loss) 5,348 605 10,382 (18,667 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 3,504 515 6,815 (9,764 ) Net Income (loss) attributable to Goosehead Insurance Inc. $ 1,844 $ 90 $ 3,567 $ (8,903 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.01 $ 0.24 $ (0.66 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.01 $ 0.22 $ (0.66 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 15,213 13,589 14,864 13,554 Diluted 16,529 14,646 16,100 13,554

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Supplemental Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Full Year Ended

December 31, 2019 (ASC 606) 2018 (ASC 605) 2019 (ASC 606) 2018 (ASC 605) Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 5,875 $ 4,714 $ 22,924 $ 18,357 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 5,196 3,337 19,462 12,104 New Business Commissions(1) 3,231 2,515 11,961 9,347 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 1,773 1,226 7,149 4,873 Agency Fees(1) 1,578 1,305 6,058 5,169 Total Core Revenue 17,653 13,097 67,554 49,850 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 951 1,400 3,784 6,045 Interest Income 174 123 617 422 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,125 1,523 4,401 6,467 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 4,488 98 5,423 3,831 Other Income(2) 108 — 108 — Total Ancillary Revenue 4,596 98 5,531 3,831 Total Revenues 23,374 14,718 77,486 60,148 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits (including Class B unit compensation $26,134 for the year ended December 31, 2018) 10,800 8,610 41,715 58,256 General and administrative expenses 5,242 3,832 19,042 13,060 Bad debts 245 313 725 1,298 Depreciation and amortization 540 425 1,931 1,464 Total operating expenses 16,827 13,180 63,413 74,078 Income (loss) from operations 6,547 1,538 14,073 (13,930 ) Other Expense: Other expense — (135 ) — (22 ) Interest expense (526 ) (668 ) (2,387 ) (4,266 ) Income (loss) before taxes 6,021 735 11,686 (18,218 ) Tax expense 673 131 1,304 449 Net Income (loss) 5,348 604 10,382 (18,667 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 3,504 514 6,815 (9,764 ) Net Income (loss) attributable to Goosehead Insurance Inc. $ 1,844 $ 90 $ 3,567 $ (8,903 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.01 $ 0.24 $ (0.66 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.01 $ 0.22 $ (0.66 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 15,213 13,589 14,864 13,554 Diluted 16,529 14,646 16,100 13,554

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

Full Year Ended December 31, 2019 (ASC 606) Franchise

Channel Corporate

Channel Other Total Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ — $ 22,924 $ — $ 22,924 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 19,462 — — 19,462 New Business Commissions(1) — 11,961 — 11,961 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 7,149 — — 7,149 Agency Fees(1) — 6,058 — 6,058 Total Core Revenue 26,611 40,943 — 67,554 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 3,784 — — 3,784 Interest Income 617 — — 617 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 4,401 — — 4,401 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 3,530 1,893 — 5,423 Other Income(2) 108 — — 108 Total Ancillary Revenue 3,638 1,893 — 5,531 Total Revenues 34,650 42,836 — 77,486 Operating expenses: Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation 16,673 23,516 — 40,189 General and administrative expenses, excluding state franchise tax 7,392 8,769 2,881 19,042 Bad debts 121 604 — 725 Total 24,186 32,889 2,881 59,956 Adjusted EBITDA 10,464 9,947 (2,881 ) 17,530 Equity based compensation — — (1,526 ) (1,526 ) Interest expense — — (2,387 ) (2,387 ) Depreciation and amortization (960 ) (971 ) — (1,931 ) Taxes — — (1,304 ) (1,304 ) Net income $ 9,504 $ 8,976 $ (8,098 ) $ 10,382 At December 31, 2019: Total Assets $ 22,676 $ 15,127 $ 26,825 $ 64,628

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31, 2019 (ASC 606) 2018 (ASC 605) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,337 $ 18,635 Restricted cash 923 376 Commissions and agency fees receivable, net 6,884 2,016 Receivable from franchisees, net 2,173 703 Prepaid expenses 1,987 1,109 Total current assets 26,304 22,839 Receivable from franchisees, net of current portion 11,443 2,048 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 9,542 7,575 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 445 248 Deferred income taxes, net 15,537 1,958 Other assets 1,357 130 Total assets $ 64,628 $ 34,798 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,033 $ 3,978 Premiums payable 923 376 Unearned revenue — 530 Deferred rent 683 428 Contract liabilities 2,771 — Note payable 4,000 2,500 Total current liabilities 13,410 7,812 Deferred rent, net of current portion 6,681 4,548 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 20,024 — Note payable, net of current portion 42,161 45,947 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 13,359 1,694 Total liabilities 95,635 60,001 Commitments and contingencies (see note 10) Members’ deficit Class A common stock, $.01 par value per share 300,000,000 shares authorized, 15,238,079 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019, 13,799,630 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 152 138 Class B common stock, $.01 par value per share - 50,000,000 shares authorized, 21,054,935 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019, 22,485,747 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 210 224 Additional paid in capital 14,442 11,899 Accumulated deficit (23,811 ) (20,761 ) Total stockholders' equity and members' deficit (9,007 ) (8,500 ) Non-controlling interests (22,000 ) (16,703 ) Total equity (31,007 ) (25,203 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 64,628 $ 34,798

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Reconciliation of Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS to Net Income

This release includes Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company refers to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating its performance and considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax position, depreciation, amortization and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined by the Company as follows:

"Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies.

"Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms.

"Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Income. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue excluding other non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.

"Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level.

While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues, net income, or earnings per share, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in the Company’s industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the full years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts). Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

Year ended December 31, 2019 (ASC 606) 2019 (ASC 605) 2018 (ASC 605) Total Revenues $ 77,486 $ 84,098 $ 60,148 Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 22,924 $ 22,620 $ 18,357 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 19,462 19,240 12,104 New Business Commissions(1) 11,961 11,892 9,347 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 7,149 7,307 4,873 Agency Fees(1) 6,058 6,548 5,169 Total Core Revenue 67,554 67,607 49,850 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 3,784 6,640 6,045 Interest Income 617 625 422 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 4,401 7,265 6,467 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 5,423 9,118 3,831 Other Income(2) 108 108 — Total Ancillary Revenue 5,531 9,226 3,831 Total Revenues $ 77,486 $ 84,098 $ 60,148

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated statements of income.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated statements of income.

The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the full years and three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts). Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

Full Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 (ASC 606) 2019 (ASC 605) 2018 (ASC 605) Net income $ 10,382 $ 15,326 $ (18,667 ) Interest expense 2,387 2,387 4,266 Depreciation and amortization 1,931 1,931 1,464 Income tax expense 1,304 1,758 449 Equity-based compensation 1,526 1,526 27,083 Other (income) expense — — 157 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,530 $ 22,928 $ 14,752 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 23 % 27 % 25 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($17,530 / $77,486) for the year ended December 31, 2019 under ASC 606, ($22,928 / $84,098) for the year ended December 31, 2019 under ASC 605, and ($14,752 / $60,148) for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 (ASC 606) 2019 (ASC 605) 2018 (ASC 605) Net income $ 5,349 $ 2,427 $ 604 Interest expense 526 526 668 Depreciation and amortization 540 540 425 Income tax expense 673 283 131 Equity-based compensation 394 394 344 Other (income) expense — — 135 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,482 $ 4,170 $ 2,307 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 32 % 20 % 16 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($7,482 / $23,375) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 under ASC 606, ($4,170 / $20,408) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 under ASC 605, and ($2,307 / $14,718) for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the full year and three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts). Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

Full Year Ended December 31, 2019 (ASC 606) 2019 (ASC 605) 2018 (ASC 605) Earnings (loss) per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.36 $ (0.66 ) Add: income prior to the Reorganization Transactions(1) — — 0.12 Less: estimated controlling interest taxes on income prior to Reorganization Transactions(2) — — (0.03 ) Add: origination fees from previous debt immediately recognized upon refinance(3) — — 0.02 Add: equity-based compensation(4) 0.04 0.04 0.75 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.40 $ 0.20

(1) Calculated for the full year 2018 as the income prior to the Reorganization Transactions divided by the sum of Class A and Class B shares at the time of IPO [ $4.4 million / ( 13.5 million + 22.7 million )

(2) Calculated as the income prior to the Reorganization Transactions (see Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018), times the controlling interest percentage at the time of IPO, times the assumed effective tax rate of 25%, divided by the count of Class A shares at the time of the IPO [ $4.4 million * 37.3% * 25% / 13.5 million ].

(3) Calculated as the origination fees of previous debt immediately recognized upon refinance divided by sum of Class A and Class B shares at the time of the refinance [ $871 thousand / ( 13.5 million + 22.7 million )]

(4) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by the weighted average of Class A and Class B shares outstanding during the period [ $1.5 million / ( 14.9 million + 21.4 million )] for the year ended December 31, 2019 and [ $27.1 million / ( 13.6 million + 22.7 million )] for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (ASC 606) 2019 (ASC 605) 2018 (ASC 605) Earnings (loss) per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.01 Add: equity-based compensation(1) 0.01 0.01 0.01 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.13 $ 0.07 $ 0.02

(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by the weighted average of Class A and Class B shares outstanding during the period [ $394 thousand / ( 15.2 million + 21.1 million )] for the year ended December 31, 2019 and [ $345 thousand / ( 13.6 million + 22.7 million )] for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Corporate sales agents < 1 year tenured 141 122 90 Corporate sales agents > 1 year tenured 107 110 77 Operating franchises < 1 year tenured (TX) 18 20 36 Operating franchises > 1 year tenured (TX) 180 177 166 Operating franchises < 1 year tenured (Non-TX) 215 209 168 Operating franchises > 1 year tenured (Non-TX) 201 177 87 Policies in Force (in thousands) 482,000 448,000 334,057 Client Retention 88 % 88 % 88 % Premium Retention 91 % 92 % 94 % QTD Written Premium (in thousands) $ 196,025 $ 202,082 $ 135,119 Net Promoter Score ("NPS") 89 90 89

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Supplemental Information

Consolidated Statements of Income - Impact of Revenue Standards

ASC 605 Presentation: 2019 First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 4,789 $ 5,899 $ 6,058 $ 5,874 $ 22,620 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 3,763 5,062 5,295 5,120 19,240 New Business Commissions(1) 2,459 3,014 3,294 3,125 11,892 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 1,355 1,864 1,994 2,094 7,307 Agency Fees(1) 1,437 1,740 1,782 1,589 6,548 Total Core Revenue 13,803 17,579 18,421 17,802 67,607 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,710 1,515 1,935 1,480 6,640 Interest Income 135 148 169 173 625 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,845 1,663 2,104 1,653 7,265 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 7,485 110 607 916 9,118 Other Income(2) — 34 37 37 108 Total Ancillary Revenue 7,485 144 644 953 9,226 Total Revenues 23,133 19,386 21,169 20,408 84,098 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation 8,823 10,010 11,016 10,463 40,312 General and administrative expenses 4,430 4,201 5,169 5,242 19,042 Bad debts 401 482 399 535 1,817 Total 13,654 14,693 16,584 16,238 61,171 Adjusted EBITDA 9,479 4,693 4,585 4,170 22,927 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 41 % 24 % 22 % 20 % 27 % Equity-based compensation (368 ) (368 ) (396 ) (394 ) (1,526 ) Interest expense (626 ) (626 ) (609 ) (526 ) (2,387 ) Depreciation and amortization (423 ) (452 ) (516 ) (540 ) (1,931 ) Tax expense (744 ) (430 ) (301 ) (283 ) (1,758 ) Net Income 7,318 2,817 2,763 2,427 15,325 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 4,846 1,914 1,765 1,481 10,006 Net Income attributable to Goosehead Insurance Inc. $ 2,472 $ 903 $ 998 $ 946 $ 5,319 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.33

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Adjustments Related to ASC 606: 2019 First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 107 $ 181 $ 15 $ 1 $ 304 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 15 139 (8 ) 76 222 New Business Commissions(1) (10 ) (25 ) (3 ) 107 69 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 64 57 42 (321 ) (158 ) Agency Fees(1) (242 ) (148 ) (89 ) (11 ) (490 ) Total Core Revenue (66 ) 204 (43 ) (148 ) (53 ) Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) (876 ) (582 ) (869 ) (529 ) (2,856 ) Interest Income — — (9 ) 1 (8 ) Total Cost Recovery Revenue (876 ) (582 ) (878 ) (528 ) (2,864 ) Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) (7,339 ) 34 38 3,572 (3,695 ) Other Income(2) — (34 ) (37 ) 71 — Total Ancillary Revenue (7,339 ) — 1 3,643 (3,695 ) Total Revenues (8,281 ) (378 ) (920 ) 2,967 (6,612 ) Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation 38 (23 ) (80 ) (58 ) (123 ) General and administrative expenses — — — — — Bad debts (280 ) (316 ) (206 ) (290 ) (1,092 ) Total (242 ) (339 ) (286 ) (348 ) (1,215 ) Adjusted EBITDA (8,039 ) (39 ) (634 ) 3,315 (5,397 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (31 )% — % (2 )% 12 % (5 )% Equity-based compensation — — — — — Interest expense — — — — — Depreciation and amortization — — — — — Tax expense 742 72 30 (390 ) 454 Net Income (7,297 ) 33 (604 ) 2,925 (4,943 ) Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (4,828 ) (25 ) (361 ) 2,023 (3,191 ) Net Income attributable to Goosehead Insurance Inc. $ (2,469 ) $ 58 $ (243 ) $ 902 $ (1,752 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ — $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ — $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.11 )

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

ASC 606 Presentation: 2019 First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 4,896 $ 6,080 $ 6,073 $ 5,875 $ 22,924 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 3,778 5,201 5,287 5,196 19,462 New Business Commissions(1) 2,449 2,989 3,291 3,232 11,961 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 1,419 1,921 2,036 1,773 7,149 Agency Fees(1) 1,195 1,592 1,693 1,578 6,058 Total Core Revenue 13,737 17,782 18,381 17,654 67,554 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 834 933 1,066 951 3,784 Interest Income 135 148 160 174 617 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 969 1,080 1,226 1,125 4,401 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 146 144 645 4,488 5,423 Other Income(2) — — — 108 108 Total Ancillary Revenue 146 144 644 4,596 5,531 Total Revenues 14,853 19,006 20,251 23,375 77,486 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation 8,861 9,987 10,936 10,405 40,189 General and administrative expenses 4,430 4,201 5,169 5,242 19,042 Bad debts 121 166 193 245 725 Total 13,411 14,354 16,299 15,892 59,956 Adjusted EBITDA 1,441 4,653 3,952 7,482 17,530 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10 % 24 % 20 % 32 % 23 % Equity-based compensation (368 ) (368 ) (396 ) (394 ) (1,526 ) Interest expense (626 ) (626 ) (609 ) (526 ) (2,387 ) Depreciation and amortization (423 ) (452 ) (516 ) (540 ) (1,931 ) Tax expense (2 ) (358 ) (271 ) (673 ) (1,304 ) Net Income 22 2,849 2,160 5,349 10,382 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 18 1,889 1,404 3,504 6,815 Net Income attributable to Goosehead Insurance Inc. $ 4 $ 959 $ 756 $ 1,845 $ 3,567 Earnings per share: Basic $ — $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.24 Diluted $ — $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.22

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2019.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2019.



