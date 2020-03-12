There were 598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,852 in the last 365 days.

Identiv Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global provider of physical security and secure identification, reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights (compared to Fiscal Year 2018)

  • Revenue increased 7% to a record $83.8 million
  • Premises revenue increased 20% to $41.6 million
  • Software and Services revenue increased 27% to $11.3 million
  • Gross profit increased 10% to $36.7 million, or 43.8% of total revenue
  • Net loss attributable to Identiv, Inc. improved by $3.6 million to $(1.2) million
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $6.8 million

Fourth Quarter 2019 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Launched subscription-based Hirsch Velocity Cirrus, the industry’s most reliable cloud-based access control as a service (ACaaS) solution
  • Launched subscription-based secure mobile PDF signing for armed forces, federal agencies, and commercial customers to provide CAC and PIC-Authenticated document signing from mobile devices
  • Partnered with SiteWatch Safety to deliver cloud-based emergency electronic mustering via Freedom Cloud Access Control to enhance personnel safety for a major oil and gas infrastructure project in Canada
  • Partnered with Kensington® to embed secure authentication technology into Kensington’s Blackbelt™ Rugged Case for the Microsoft Surface Pro and Microsoft Surface Go
  • Launched eco-friendly RFID and NFC tags for environmentally conscious companies focusing on a sustainable ecological footprint
  • As of December 31, 2019, backlog was up 50% from the same period last year

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $19.0 million, a decrease of 11% from $21.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 18% from $23.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Revenue in the Premises segment decreased 3% from the fourth quarter of 2018 and decreased 33% from the prior quarter to $8.6 million. Revenue in the Identity segment decreased 17% from the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased 2% from the prior quarter to $10.3 million. The year-over-year decrease in the Premises segment was mainly driven by un-evenness of our large video analytics deployments to enterprise customers, offset by higher sales of our traditional physical access control product lines and new incremental revenue from our Viscount acquisition. The year-over-year decrease in the Identity segment primarily reflects the planned reduction of lower margin access card sales, offset by higher sales of RFID transponder products.

GAAP gross margin was 40% in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease compared to 48% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a decrease from 46% in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year change in gross margin was primarily attributable to the change in product mix within our segments.

GAAP operating expenses, including research and development (R&D), sales and marketing (S&M), general and administrative (G&A), and restructuring and severance charges, were $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating expenses (adjusted to exclude restructuring and severance costs and certain non-cash charges, such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization as well as other non-GAAP items consisting of the increase in fair value of the earnout liability and acquisition-related transaction costs) for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $7.7 million, compared to $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss attributable to Identiv, Inc. was $(1.8) million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net income of $630,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and net income of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share (EPS) was $(0.12) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $(0.01) per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 and net income of $0.05 per share in the third quarter of 2019. GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2019 includes the accretion of dividends on the Series B preferred stock, which the Company began accruing quarterly in 2019. 

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $0.2 million, compared to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
Revenue for the fiscal year 2019 was $83.8 million, an increase of 7% from $78.1 million in fiscal year 2018. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher revenue in the Premises segment.  

Revenue in the Premises segment increased 20% to $41.6 million from $34.6 million in the fiscal year 2018. The increase in Premises segment revenue was mainly driven by higher sales of physical access control solutions products, and software and related support services. Revenue in the Identity segment decreased 3% to $42.2 million from $43.6 million in the fiscal year 2018. The decrease in Identity segment revenue primarily reflects the planned reduction of lower margin access card sales, offset by higher sales of RFID transponder products.

GAAP gross margin was 44% in fiscal year 2019, an improvement compared to 43% in fiscal year 2018. Gross margin in the Premises segment was 53%, compared to 56% in 2018. The lower gross margin in the Premises segment mainly reflects adjustments to inventory reserves in the first quarter of 2019 as a result of management’s assessment of on-hand inventory levels and demand forecasts. Gross margin in the Identity segment was 35%, compared to 32% in 2018. The higher gross margin in the Identity segment mainly reflects sales of higher margin mobile logical access readers and software as well as the planned reduction of lower margin access card sales to higher margin credential sales.

GAAP operating expenses were $36.8 million in fiscal year 2019, compared to $35.2 million in fiscal year 2018, an increase of 4%. The increase was primarily due to increases in research and development and selling and marketing expenses, which were partially offset by decreases in general and administrative expenses.

Non-GAAP operating expenses (adjusted to exclude restructuring and severance costs and certain non-cash charges, such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization as well as other non-GAAP items consisting of the increase in fair value of the earnout liability and acquisition-related transaction costs) were $31.3 million in fiscal year 2019, compared to $29.0 million in fiscal year 2018, an increase of 8%.

GAAP net loss attributable to Identiv, Inc. in fiscal year 2019 totaled $(1.2) million, compared with GAAP net loss to the Company of $(4.7) million in fiscal year 2018. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share was $(0.13), compared to net loss of $(0.35) per share in fiscal year 2018.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2019 totaled $6.8 million, compared with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million in full year 2018, predominantly reflecting higher revenues as well as higher gross margins, which were offset slightly by higher operating expenses.

See note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release.

Cash was $9.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $10.9 million at December 31, 2018, and $11.1 million at September 30, 2019. 

Financial Outlook
The Company has reiterated its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The Company expects revenue to be between $86.0 million and $90.0 million, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be between $10.0 million and $11.0 million, and non-GAAP adjusted net income to be between $2.0 million and $3.0 million, and earnings per basic share to range between $0.06 and $0.12. The Company also anticipates positive GAAP net cash from operations and non-GAAP free cash flow for the full year 2020.

Management Commentary
“Despite the challenges we encountered towards the end of the year, the strong operational progress we made throughout 2019, and the resilient nature of our business delivered positive results overall for the year,” said Steven Humphreys, Identiv CEO. “Our Premises business increased 20%, nearly three times the industry growth rate, showing the strength of our total solution and the traction we’re generating as we complement our core business with the addition of recurring revenue streams. Software and services grew 27% year-over-year, a key proof point that, we’re moving in the right direction strategically. With our new sales people driving increased revenues, our substantial backlog and the increasing demand for our RFID business, we believe  we’re well positioned to execute on our major initiatives in 2020 and to continue to drive growth and profitability while strengthening our strategic position and business value.”

Sandra Wallach, Identiv CFO, added: “During 2019, we grew revenue by 7% to $83.8 million, but we improved our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA by 20% to $6.8 million and substantially narrowed our net loss, which are indicative of our ability to manage costs and effectively respond to dynamic market conditions. With our balance sheet bolstered from our amended loan and security agreement, we believe we stand well positioned to drive growth, improving non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, and profitability in 2020. We are continuing to track the potential impact of COVID-19 and will provide an update if the situation persists well into the next quarter or worsens.”

Conference Call
Identiv management will hold a conference call today (March 12, 2020) at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss these financial results. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

Toll-Free Number: 1-855-327-6837
International Number: 1-631-891-4304
Call ID: 10008832
Webcast link: here

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at +1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here.

The replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 11, 2020 under 1-844-512-2921 (Toll-Free Replay Number) and 1-412-317-6671 (International Replay Number) with Replay ID: 10008832.

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
This press release includes financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP free cash flow. Identiv uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA discussed above exclude items that are included in GAAP net income (loss), GAAP operating expenses, and GAAP gross margin, and excludes provision for income taxes, net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, interest expense, foreign currency (gains) losses, stock-based compensation, amortization and depreciation, increase in fair value of earnout liability, acquisition related transaction costs, and restructuring and severance. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude stock-based compensation, amortization and depreciation, increase in fair value of earnout liability, acquisition related transaction costs and restructuring and severance. Non-GAAP free cash flow includes capital expenditures. For historical periods, the exclusions are detailed in the reconciliation table included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed in this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those involving future events and future results that are based on current expectations as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management and can be identified by words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “will”, “intends”, “expects”, and similar references to the future. Any statement that is not a historical fact, including the statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding future operating and financial performance, including 2020 guidance, the Company’s beliefs regarding the benefits of its acquisitions, the Company’s beliefs regarding its ability to achieve its business and strategic objectives and expected benefits thereof, the drivers of momentum in its business, the Company’s beliefs regarding its ability to execute on its key initiatives and the potential benefits thereof the Company’s intended focus for 2020, the Company’s belief that it is continuing to manage costs efficiently, the Company’s beliefs regarding its ability to respond to market conditions, and the Company’s beliefs regarding the benefits and attributes of its platform and products, and its status in the market and with customers is a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, actual results for 2020, the Company’s ability to continue the momentum in its business, its ability to successfully execute its business strategy, the actual benefits achieved through acquisitions, the level and timing of customer orders, the success of its products and partnerships, industry trends and seasonality, the impact of COVID-19, and factors discussed in its public reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update such statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
IR@identiv.com

Media Contact:
press@identiv.com

— Financials Follow —


 
Identiv, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
Net revenue $ 18,970     $ 23,026     $ 21,298     $ 83,755     $ 78,142  
Cost of revenue   11,429       12,500       11,111       47,101       44,810  
Gross profit   7,541       10,526       10,187       36,654       33,332  
Operating expenses:                  
Research and development   2,387       2,125       1,851       8,616       7,235  
Selling and marketing   4,449       4,470       4,215       18,138       16,391  
General and administrative   1,953       2,591       2,872       9,445       10,824  
Increase in fair value of earnout liability   375       175             550        
Restructuring and severance   115       (87 )     156       14       747  
Total operating expenses   9,279       9,274       9,094       36,763       35,197  
(Loss) income from operations   (1,738 )     1,252       1,093       (109 )     (1,865 )
Non-operating income (expense):                  
Interest expense, net   (151 )     (246 )     (279 )     (917 )     (1,518 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt                           (1,369 )
Gain on sale of investment   142                   142        
Foreign currency gains (losses), net   (37 )     168       (150 )     59       204  
(Loss) income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest   (1,784 )     1,174       664       (825 )     (4,548 )
Income tax provision   (37 )     (105 )     (34 )     (326 )     (155 )
Net (loss) income   (1,821 )     1,069       630       (1,151 )     (4,703 )
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest                           (5 )
Net (loss) income attributable to Identiv, Inc.   (1,821 )     1,069       630       (1,151 )     (4,708 )
Cumulative dividends on Series B preferred stock   (263 )     (262 )     (833 )     (1,042 )     (833 )
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (2,084 )   $ 807     $ (203 )   $ (2,193 )   $ (5,541 )
                   
Net (loss) income per share:                  
Basic $ (0.12 )   $ 0.05     $ (0.01 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.35 )
Diluted $ (0.12 )   $ 0.05     $ (0.01 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.35 )
                   
Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per common share:                  
Basic   17,136       17,006       16,157       16,984       15,654  
Diluted   17,136       17,766       16,157       16,984       15,654  
                   



   
Identiv, Inc.  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(in thousands)  
                     
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2019       2019       2019       2019       2018  
                     
ASSETS                    
Current assets:                    
Cash $ 9,383     $ 11,052     $ 11,117     $ 8,930     $ 10,866  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances   18,363       19,261       17,560       15,456       14,952  
Inventories   16,145       13,964       13,588       12,460       13,631  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   2,292       2,812       2,931       2,361       2,743  
Total current assets   46,183       47,089       45,196       39,207       42,192  
Property and equipment, net   2,042       2,202       2,425       2,669       2,624  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   4,629       5,133       5,525       5,970        
Intangible assets, net   10,104       10,722       11,378       11,997       10,980  
Goodwill   10,238       10,128       10,138       10,441       9,286  
Other assets   1,122       1,216       1,188       1,322       1,224  
Total assets $ 74,318     $ 76,490     $ 75,850     $ 71,606     $ 66,306  
                     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS´ EQUITY                    
Current liabilities:                    
Accounts payable $ 8,799     $ 7,596     $ 8,211     $ 6,304     $ 5,654  
Current portion - payment obligation   1,311       1,192       1,122       1,050       1,025  
Current portion - financial liabilities   14,189       14,812       13,222       11,787       11,554  
Operating lease liabilities   1,814       1,914       1,880       2,067        
Notes payable                           2,000  
Deferred revenue   2,193       2,880       3,052       2,779       2,174  
Accrued compensation and related benefits   1,671       1,853       1,866       1,779       1,794  
Other accrued expenses and liabilities   4,498       4,179       4,696       4,165       5,277  
Total current liabilities   34,475       34,426       34,049       29,931       29,478  
Long-term payment obligation   360       860       1,216       1,569       1,860  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   3,013       3,409       3,827       4,072        
Long-term deferred revenue   640       685       660       625       636  
Other long-term liabilities   364       366       558       559       632  
Total liabilities   38,852       39,746       40,310       36,756       32,606  
Total stockholders´ equity   35,466       36,744       35,540       34,850       33,700  
Total liabilities and stockholders´equity $ 74,318     $ 76,490     $ 75,850     $ 71,606     $ 66,306  
                     


 
Identiv, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit margin and non-GAAP gross profit margin                  
GAAP cost of revenue $ 11,429     $ 12,500     $ 11,111     $ 47,101     $ 44,810  
Reconciling items included in GAAP cost of revenue:                  
Stock-based compensation   (32 )     (35 )     25       (130 )     (89 )
Amortization and depreciation   (318 )     (340 )     (297 )     (1,298 )     (1,231 )
Total reconciling items included in GAAP cost of revenue   (350 )     (375 )     (272 )     (1,428 )     (1,320 )
Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 11,079     $ 12,125     $ 10,839     $ 45,673     $ 43,490  
Non-GAAP gross profit margin   42 %     47 %     49 %     45 %     44 %
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses                  
GAAP operating expenses $ 9,279     $ 9,274     $ 9,094     $ 36,763     $ 35,197  
Reconciling items included in GAAP operating expenses:                  
Stock-based compensation   (549 )     (654 )     (634 )     (2,520 )     (2,557 )
Amortization and depreciation   (561 )     (614 )     (497 )     (2,285 )     (1,925 )
Increase in fair value of earnout liability   (375 )     (175 )           (550 )      
Acquisition related transaction costs   (9 )     (19 )     (379 )     (102 )     (984 )
Restructuring and severance   (115 )     87       (156 )     (14 )     (747 )
Total reconciling items included in GAAP operating expenses   (1,609 )     (1,375 )     (1,666 )     (5,471 )     (6,213 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 7,670     $ 7,899     $ 7,428     $ 31,292     $ 28,984  
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA                  
GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Identiv, Inc. $ (1,821 )   $ 1,069     $ 630     $ (1,151 )   $ (4,708 )
Reconciling items included in GAAP net (loss) income:                  
Provision for income taxes   37       105       34       326       155  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest                           5  
Interest expense, net   151       246       279       917       1,518  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                           1,369  
Foreign currency (gains) losses, net   37       (168 )     150       (59 )     (204 )
Stock-based compensation   581       689       659       2,650       2,646  
Amortization and depreciation   879       954       794       3,583       3,156  
Increase in fair value of earnout liability   375       175             550        
Acquisition related transaction costs   9       19       379       102       984  
Gain on sale of investment   (142 )                 (142 )      
Restructuring and severance   115       (87 )     156       14       747  
Total reconciling items included in GAAP net (loss) income   2,042       1,933       2,451       7,941       10,376  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 221     $ 3,002     $ 3,081     $ 6,790     $ 5,668  
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow                  
GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (943 )     (1,053 )     (2,185 )     427       (5,196 )
Capital expenditures   (87 )     (97 )     (712 )     (289 )     (1,346 )
Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (1,030 )   $ (1,150 )   $ (2,897 )   $ 138     $ (6,542 )
                   

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.