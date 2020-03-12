Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating and Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- TULSA, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) (“Mid-Con Energy” or the “Partnership”) announced today its operating and financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
“The Partnership acquired a significant number of mature water flood properties in Oklahoma during 2019 and successfully achieved first water injection at our Pine Tree Shannon Unit (“PTSU”) in Wyoming,” said President and Chief Operating Officer, Chad Roller. “Our PTSU, made effective in the fourth quarter of 2019, represents the largest waterflood development in the history of the Partnership. In the fourth quarter, we drilled wells and collected core in two Oklahoma waterflood properties acquired in 2018 with promising early results from preliminary core analysis. Over the next year, we expect to continue to high-grade development opportunities in our portfolio to position the Partnership to reduce debt out of free cash flow. In light of the recent commodity price volatility as of March 9, 2020, we are assessing our business plan and will make adjustments as needed. We will issue guidance for 2020 once we complete our assessment of the business plan at current commodity prices.”
FULL YEAR 2019 SUMMARY
- In March 2019, we simultaneously closed the previously announced definitive agreements to sell substantially all of our oil and natural gas properties located in Texas for approximately $59.8 million and to purchase certain oil and natural gas properties located in Osage, Grady and Caddo Counties in Oklahoma for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $28.1 million, including final post-closing adjustments for each transaction.
- Received approval for unitization and began injection at PTSU, the largest new waterflood project the Partnership has undertaken, during the year ended December 31, 2019.
- Returned approximately 202 wells to production across the portfolio during the year ended December 31, 2019.
- Drilled 2 injection wells and 5 producing wells in Oklahoma and 1 water supply well in Wyoming during the year ended December 31, 2019.
- Extended maturity of our revolving credit facility to May 2021.
- Decreased total revolving credit facility borrowings by $25.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2019.
- Full year net loss of $0.6 million in 2019 compared to a net loss $18.3 million in 2018.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Production for fourth quarter 2019 averaged 3,609 Boe/d, compared to 3,543 Boe/d in the third quarter of 2019. Commodity pricing increased during the fourth quarter 2019 as the average realized oil price after derivatives was $53.34 versus $52.05 per barrel in the third quarter 2019.
Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) for the fourth quarter 2019 were $9.2 million ($27.59 per Boe) compared to $8.3 million ($25.44 per Boe) in the third quarter of 2019. The majority of this increase was due to expenses associated with returning wells to production, resulting in an increased producing well count, and other workover expenses.
The Partnership spent $4.5 million on capital expenditures (“CAPEX”) during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to CAPEX of $4.3 million during the third quarter of 2019. The increased capital spend was related to drilling five wells (three producing wells and two injection wells) in Oklahoma, re-completion programs in Wyoming and Oklahoma and continued progress on the PTSU waterflood project in Wyoming. High priority CAPEX in 2020 will be directed to the PTSU waterflood project in Wyoming and waterflood optimization projects in Oklahoma.
The increase in LOE and general and administrative expenses lowered fourth quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) to $3.5 million from $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. During the fourth quarter 2019, the Partnership increased its debt by $3.0 million to $68.0 million outstanding as of December 31, 2019. As of February 28, 2020, debt outstanding was $74.0 million.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the related disclosure and reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA included in this press release.
HEDGING SUMMARY
Mid-Con Energy enters into various commodity derivative contracts intended to achieve more predictable cash flows by reducing the Partnership’s exposure to short-term fluctuations in oil prices. We believe this risk management strategy will serve to secure a portion of our revenues and, by retaining some opportunity to participate in upward price movements, may also enable us to realize higher revenues during periods when prices rise.
As of December 31, 2019, the following table reflects volumes of Mid-Con Energy’s production hedged by commodity derivative contracts, with the corresponding prices at which the production is hedged:
|Period Covered
|Weighted
Average Fixed
Price
|Weighted
Average Floor
Price
|Weighted
Average Ceiling
Price
|
Total Bbls
Hedged/day
|Index
|Swaps - 2020
|$
|55.81
|$
|—
|$
|—
|1,931
|NYMEX-WTI
|Swaps - 2021
|$
|55.78
|$
|—
|$
|—
|672
|NYMEX-WTI
|Collars - 2021
|$
|—
|$
|52.00
|$
|58.80
|672
|NYMEX-WTI
ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K
Our consolidated, audited financial statements and related footnotes will be available in our Annual Report on 2019 Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2019 which will be filed on or about March 12, 2020.
UNITHOLDERS’ SCHEDULE K-1
Our unitholders’ Schedule K-1 for the tax year 2019 are available for download on the Mid-Con Energy website. Any questions related to Schedule K-1 should be directed to Mid-Con Energy Tax Package Support at 1-855-886-9760.
ABOUT MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP
Mid-Con Energy is a publicly held Delaware limited partnership formed in July 2011 to own, acquire and develop producing oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on Enhanced Oil Recovery. Mid-Con Energy’s core areas of operation are located primarily in Oklahoma and Wyoming. For more information, please visit Mid-Con Energy’s website at www.midconenergypartners.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” — that is, statements related to future, not past, events within meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “goal,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “could,” “may,” “continue,” “might,” “potential,” “scheduled,” “pursue,” “target,” “will” and the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and ultimately may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements due to a number of factors including but not limited to volatility of commodity prices; revision to oil and natural gas reserves estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices; effectiveness of risk management activities; business strategies; future financial and operating results; our ability to pay distributions; ability to replace the reserves we produce through acquisitions and the development of our properties; future capital requirements and availability of financing; technology and cybersecurity; realized oil and natural gas prices; production volumes; lease operating expenses; general and administrative expenses; cash flow and liquidity; availability of production equipment; availability of oil field labor; capital expenditures; availability and terms of capital; marketing of oil and natural gas; general economic conditions; world-wide epidemics, including the coronavirus; competition in the oil and natural gas industry; environmental liabilities; counterparty credit risk; governmental regulation and taxation; compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; developments in oil producing and natural gas producing countries; plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and any other risks and uncertainties discussed in our Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.
Mid-Con Energy undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and our SEC filings. Please see the risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in other documents and reports we file from time to time with the SEC.
|MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP and subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except number of units)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|255
|$
|467
|Accounts receivable
|6,853
|4,194
|Derivative financial instruments
|—
|5,666
|Prepaid expenses
|87
|118
|Assets held for sale
|365
|430
|Total current assets
|7,560
|10,875
|Property and equipment
|Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method
|Proved properties
|261,375
|379,441
|Unproved properties
|3,125
|2,928
|Other property and equipment
|1,262
|427
|Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment
|(72,303
|)
|(175,948
|)
|Total property and equipment, net
|193,459
|206,848
|Derivative financial instruments
|730
|2,418
|Other assets
|1,020
|1,563
|Total assets
|$
|202,769
|$
|221,704
|LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|Trade
|$
|320
|$
|141
|Related parties
|6,902
|3,732
|Derivative financial instruments
|1,944
|—
|Accrued liabilities
|795
|2,024
|Other current liabilities
|430
|—
|Total current liabilities
|10,391
|5,897
|Long-term debt
|68,000
|93,000
|Other long-term liabilities
|457
|47
|Asset retirement obligations
|30,265
|26,001
|Commitments and contingencies
|Class A convertible preferred units - 11,627,906 issued and outstanding, respectively
|22,964
|21,715
|Class B convertible preferred units - 9,803,921 issued and outstanding, respectively
|14,829
|14,635
|Equity, per accompanying statements
|General partner
|(793
|)
|(786
|)
|Limited partners - 30,824,291 and 30,436,124 units issued and outstanding, respectively
|56,656
|61,195
|Total equity
|55,863
|60,409
|Total liabilities, convertible preferred units and equity
|$
|202,769
|$
|221,704
|Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per unit data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenues
|Oil sales
|$
|16,309
|$
|15,966
|$
|63,163
|$
|65,206
|Natural gas sales
|374
|318
|1,304
|1,130
|Other operating revenues
|297
|458
|1,280
|778
|(Loss) gain on derivatives, net
|(7,174
|)
|24,914
|(10,246
|)
|5,674
|Total revenues
|9,806
|41,656
|55,501
|72,788
|Operating costs and expenses
|Lease operating expenses
|9,160
|6,642
|31,870
|22,537
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|1,402
|1,680
|5,486
|5,483
|Other operating expenses
|642
|657
|2,068
|945
|Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties
|—
|21,450
|384
|31,160
|Impairment of assets held for sale
|65
|—
|65
|—
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|2,595
|5,105
|10,621
|16,751
|Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties
|—
|417
|—
|612
|Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
|428
|(27
|)
|1,596
|721
|General and administrative
|2,158
|1,565
|8,572
|6,311
|Total operating costs and expenses
|16,450
|37,489
|60,662
|84,520
|(Loss) gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net
|(21
|)
|(120
|)
|9,671
|(509
|)
|(Loss) income from operations
|(6,665
|)
|4,047
|4,510
|(12,241
|)
|Other (expense) income
|Interest income
|—
|—
|10
|3
|Interest expense
|(1,147
|)
|(1,641
|)
|(5,166
|)
|(6,010
|)
|Other expense
|(56
|)
|(35
|)
|(3
|)
|(15
|)
|Gain on sale of other assets
|—
|—
|123
|—
|(Loss) gain on settlements of asset retirement obligations
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|(73
|)
|10
|Total other expense
|(1,204
|)
|(1,678
|)
|(5,109
|)
|(6,012
|)
|Net (loss) income
|(7,869
|)
|2,369
|(599
|)
|(18,253
|)
|Less: Distributions to preferred unitholders
|1,171
|1,153
|4,643
|4,456
|Less: General partner's interest in net (loss) income
|(91
|)
|29
|(7
|)
|(214
|)
|Limited partners' interest in net (loss) income
|$
|(8,949
|)
|$
|1,187
|$
|(5,235
|)
|$
|(22,495
|)
|Limited partners' interest in net (loss) income per unit
|Basic
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|Weighted average limited partner units outstanding
|Limited partner units (basic)
|30,824
|30,436
|30,764
|30,328
|Limited partner units (diluted)
|30,824
|52,579
|30,764
|30,328
|Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(599
|)
|$
|(18,253
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|10,621
|16,751
|Debt issuance costs amortization
|702
|678
|Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
|1,596
|721
|Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties
|384
|31,160
|Impairment of assets held for sale
|65
|—
|Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties
|—
|612
|Loss (gain) on settlements of asset retirement obligations
|73
|(10
|)
|Cash paid for settlements of asset retirement obligations
|(97
|)
|(128
|)
|Mark to market on derivatives
|Loss (gain) on derivatives, net
|10,246
|(5,674
|)
|Cash settlements paid for matured derivatives, net
|(949
|)
|(6,928
|)
|Cash premiums paid for derivatives
|—
|(401
|)
|(Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties
|(9,671
|)
|509
|Gain on sale of other assets
|(123
|)
|—
|Non-cash equity-based compensation
|696
|744
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(2,856
|)
|1,367
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|70
|(61
|)
|Accounts payable - trade and accrued liabilities
|97
|(210
|)
|Accounts payable - related parties
|1,554
|1,708
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|11,809
|22,585
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties
|(3,331
|)
|(21,243
|)
|Additions to oil and natural gas properties
|(13,868
|)
|(8,617
|)
|Proceeds from sales of oil and natural gas properties
|33,453
|1,044
|Proceeds from sale of other assets
|123
|—
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|16,377
|(28,816
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from line of credit
|11,000
|22,000
|Payments on line of credit
|(36,000
|)
|(28,000
|)
|Debt issuance costs
|(198
|)
|(681
|)
|Proceeds from sale of Class B convertible preferred units, net of offering costs
|—
|14,847
|Distributions to Class A convertible preferred units
|(2,000
|)
|(2,500
|)
|Distributions to Class B convertible preferred units
|(1,200
|)
|(800
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(28,398
|)
|4,866
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(212
|)
|(1,365
|)
|Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|467
|1,832
|Ending cash and cash equivalents
|$
|255
|$
|467
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries
Net Production Volumes, Average Sales Prices and Unit Costs per Boe
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Change
|%
Change
|2019
|2018
|Change
|%
Change
|Production volumes, net
|Oil (MBbls)
|302
|314
|(12
|)
|(4
|%)
|1,179
|1,112
|67
|6
|%
|Natural gas (MMcf)
|178
|140
|38
|27
|%
|676
|457
|219
|48
|%
|Total (MBoe)
|332
|337
|(5
|)
|(1
|%)
|1,292
|1,188
|104
|9
|%
|Average daily net production (Boe/d)
|3,609
|3,663
|(54
|)
|(1
|%)
|3,540
|3,255
|285
|9
|%
|Average sales price
|Oil (per Bbl)
|Sales price
|$
|54.00
|$
|50.85
|$
|3.15
|6
|%
|$
|53.57
|$
|58.64
|$
|(5.07
|)
|(9
|%)
|Effect of net settlements on matured derivative instruments
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|(3.64
|)
|$
|2.98
|(82
|%)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(6.59
|)
|$
|5.79
|88
|%
|Realized oil price after derivatives
|$
|53.34
|$
|47.21
|$
|6.13
|13
|%
|$
|52.77
|$
|52.05
|$
|0.72
|1
|%
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|$
|2.10
|$
|2.27
|$
|(0.17
|)
|(7
|%)
|$
|1.93
|$
|2.47
|$
|(0.54
|)
|(22
|%)
|Average unit costs per Boe
|Lease operating expenses
|$
|27.59
|$
|19.71
|$
|7.88
|40
|%
|$
|24.67
|$
|18.97
|$
|5.70
|30
|%
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|$
|4.22
|$
|4.99
|$
|(0.77
|)
|(15
|%)
|$
|4.25
|$
|4.62
|$
|(0.37
|)
|(8
|%)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|$
|7.82
|$
|15.15
|$
|(7.33
|)
|(48
|%)
|$
|8.22
|$
|14.10
|$
|(5.88
|)
|(42
|%)
|General and administrative expenses
|$
|6.50
|$
|4.64
|$
|1.86
|40
|%
|$
|6.63
|$
|5.31
|$
|1.32
|25
|%
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
This press release, the financial tables and other supplemental information include “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP”) measure used by our management to describe financial performance with external users of our financial statements. The Partnership believes the Non-GAAP financial measure described above is useful to investors because this measurement is used by many companies in its industry as a measurement of financial performance and is commonly employed by financial analysts and others to evaluate the financial performance of the Partnership and to compare the financial performance of the Partnership with the performance of other publicly traded partnerships within its industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus (minus):
- Interest expense, net;
- Depreciation, depletion and amortization;
- Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations;
- Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties;
- Impairment of assets held for sale;
- Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties;
- (Gain) loss on derivatives, net;
- Cash settlements received (paid) for matured derivatives, net;
- Cash premiums received (paid) for derivatives, net;
- Non-cash equity-based compensation;
- (Gain) loss on sale of other assets; and
- (Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net.
|Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(7,869
|)
|$
|2,369
|$
|(599
|)
|$
|(18,253
|)
|Interest expense, net
|1,147
|1,641
|5,156
|6,007
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|2,595
|5,105
|10,621
|16,751
|Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
|428
|(27
|)
|1,596
|721
|Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties
|—
|21,450
|384
|31,160
|Impairment of assets held for sale
|65
|—
|65
|—
|Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties
|—
|417
|—
|612
|Loss (gain) on derivatives, net
|7,174
|(24,914
|)
|10,246
|(5,674
|)
|Cash settlements paid for matured derivatives, net
|(199
|)
|(940
|)
|(949
|)
|(6,928
|)
|Cash premiums paid for derivatives
|—
|(201
|)
|—
|(401
|)
|Non-cash equity-based compensation
|119
|74
|696
|744
|Gain on sales of other assets
|—
|—
|(123
|)
|—
|Loss (gain) on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net
|21
|120
|(9,671
|)
|509
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,481
|$
|5,094
|$
|17,422
|$
|25,248
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
IR@midcon-energy.com
(918) 743-7575
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.