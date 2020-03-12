Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating and Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) (“Mid-Con Energy” or the “Partnership”) announced today its operating and financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



“The Partnership acquired a significant number of mature water flood properties in Oklahoma during 2019 and successfully achieved first water injection at our Pine Tree Shannon Unit (“PTSU”) in Wyoming,” said President and Chief Operating Officer, Chad Roller. “Our PTSU, made effective in the fourth quarter of 2019, represents the largest waterflood development in the history of the Partnership. In the fourth quarter, we drilled wells and collected core in two Oklahoma waterflood properties acquired in 2018 with promising early results from preliminary core analysis. Over the next year, we expect to continue to high-grade development opportunities in our portfolio to position the Partnership to reduce debt out of free cash flow. In light of the recent commodity price volatility as of March 9, 2020, we are assessing our business plan and will make adjustments as needed. We will issue guidance for 2020 once we complete our assessment of the business plan at current commodity prices.”

FULL YEAR 2019 SUMMARY

In March 2019, we simultaneously closed the previously announced definitive agreements to sell substantially all of our oil and natural gas properties located in Texas for approximately $59.8 million and to purchase certain oil and natural gas properties located in Osage, Grady and Caddo Counties in Oklahoma for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $28.1 million, including final post-closing adjustments for each transaction.

Received approval for unitization and began injection at PTSU, the largest new waterflood project the Partnership has undertaken, during the year ended December 31, 2019.

Returned approximately 202 wells to production across the portfolio during the year ended December 31, 2019.

Drilled 2 injection wells and 5 producing wells in Oklahoma and 1 water supply well in Wyoming during the year ended December 31, 2019.

Extended maturity of our revolving credit facility to May 2021.

Decreased total revolving credit facility borrowings by $25.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2019.

Full year net loss of $0.6 million in 2019 compared to a net loss $18.3 million in 2018.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Production for fourth quarter 2019 averaged 3,609 Boe/d, compared to 3,543 Boe/d in the third quarter of 2019. Commodity pricing increased during the fourth quarter 2019 as the average realized oil price after derivatives was $53.34 versus $52.05 per barrel in the third quarter 2019.

Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) for the fourth quarter 2019 were $9.2 million ($27.59 per Boe) compared to $8.3 million ($25.44 per Boe) in the third quarter of 2019. The majority of this increase was due to expenses associated with returning wells to production, resulting in an increased producing well count, and other workover expenses.

The Partnership spent $4.5 million on capital expenditures (“CAPEX”) during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to CAPEX of $4.3 million during the third quarter of 2019. The increased capital spend was related to drilling five wells (three producing wells and two injection wells) in Oklahoma, re-completion programs in Wyoming and Oklahoma and continued progress on the PTSU waterflood project in Wyoming. High priority CAPEX in 2020 will be directed to the PTSU waterflood project in Wyoming and waterflood optimization projects in Oklahoma.

The increase in LOE and general and administrative expenses lowered fourth quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) to $3.5 million from $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. During the fourth quarter 2019, the Partnership increased its debt by $3.0 million to $68.0 million outstanding as of December 31, 2019. As of February 28, 2020, debt outstanding was $74.0 million.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the related disclosure and reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA included in this press release.

HEDGING SUMMARY

Mid-Con Energy enters into various commodity derivative contracts intended to achieve more predictable cash flows by reducing the Partnership’s exposure to short-term fluctuations in oil prices. We believe this risk management strategy will serve to secure a portion of our revenues and, by retaining some opportunity to participate in upward price movements, may also enable us to realize higher revenues during periods when prices rise.

As of December 31, 2019, the following table reflects volumes of Mid-Con Energy’s production hedged by commodity derivative contracts, with the corresponding prices at which the production is hedged:

Period Covered Weighted

Average Fixed

Price Weighted

Average Floor

Price Weighted

Average Ceiling

Price Total Bbls

Hedged/day Index Swaps - 2020 $ 55.81 $ — $ — 1,931 NYMEX-WTI Swaps - 2021 $ 55.78 $ — $ — 672 NYMEX-WTI Collars - 2021 $ — $ 52.00 $ 58.80 672 NYMEX-WTI

ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K

Our consolidated, audited financial statements and related footnotes will be available in our Annual Report on 2019 Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2019 which will be filed on or about March 12, 2020.

UNITHOLDERS’ SCHEDULE K-1

Our unitholders’ Schedule K-1 for the tax year 2019 are available for download on the Mid-Con Energy website. Any questions related to Schedule K-1 should be directed to Mid-Con Energy Tax Package Support at 1-855-886-9760.

MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP and subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except number of units) (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 255 $ 467 Accounts receivable 6,853 4,194 Derivative financial instruments — 5,666 Prepaid expenses 87 118 Assets held for sale 365 430 Total current assets 7,560 10,875 Property and equipment Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method Proved properties 261,375 379,441 Unproved properties 3,125 2,928 Other property and equipment 1,262 427 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (72,303 ) (175,948 ) Total property and equipment, net 193,459 206,848 Derivative financial instruments 730 2,418 Other assets 1,020 1,563 Total assets $ 202,769 $ 221,704 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable Trade $ 320 $ 141 Related parties 6,902 3,732 Derivative financial instruments 1,944 — Accrued liabilities 795 2,024 Other current liabilities 430 — Total current liabilities 10,391 5,897 Long-term debt 68,000 93,000 Other long-term liabilities 457 47 Asset retirement obligations 30,265 26,001 Commitments and contingencies Class A convertible preferred units - 11,627,906 issued and outstanding, respectively 22,964 21,715 Class B convertible preferred units - 9,803,921 issued and outstanding, respectively 14,829 14,635 Equity, per accompanying statements General partner (793 ) (786 ) Limited partners - 30,824,291 and 30,436,124 units issued and outstanding, respectively 56,656 61,195 Total equity 55,863 60,409 Total liabilities, convertible preferred units and equity $ 202,769 $ 221,704

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Oil sales $ 16,309 $ 15,966 $ 63,163 $ 65,206 Natural gas sales 374 318 1,304 1,130 Other operating revenues 297 458 1,280 778 (Loss) gain on derivatives, net (7,174 ) 24,914 (10,246 ) 5,674 Total revenues 9,806 41,656 55,501 72,788 Operating costs and expenses Lease operating expenses 9,160 6,642 31,870 22,537 Production and ad valorem taxes 1,402 1,680 5,486 5,483 Other operating expenses 642 657 2,068 945 Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties — 21,450 384 31,160 Impairment of assets held for sale 65 — 65 — Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,595 5,105 10,621 16,751 Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties — 417 — 612 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 428 (27 ) 1,596 721 General and administrative 2,158 1,565 8,572 6,311 Total operating costs and expenses 16,450 37,489 60,662 84,520 (Loss) gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net (21 ) (120 ) 9,671 (509 ) (Loss) income from operations (6,665 ) 4,047 4,510 (12,241 ) Other (expense) income Interest income — — 10 3 Interest expense (1,147 ) (1,641 ) (5,166 ) (6,010 ) Other expense (56 ) (35 ) (3 ) (15 ) Gain on sale of other assets — — 123 — (Loss) gain on settlements of asset retirement obligations (1 ) (2 ) (73 ) 10 Total other expense (1,204 ) (1,678 ) (5,109 ) (6,012 ) Net (loss) income (7,869 ) 2,369 (599 ) (18,253 ) Less: Distributions to preferred unitholders 1,171 1,153 4,643 4,456 Less: General partner's interest in net (loss) income (91 ) 29 (7 ) (214 ) Limited partners' interest in net (loss) income $ (8,949 ) $ 1,187 $ (5,235 ) $ (22,495 ) Limited partners' interest in net (loss) income per unit Basic $ (0.29 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.74 ) Diluted $ (0.29 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.74 ) Weighted average limited partner units outstanding Limited partner units (basic) 30,824 30,436 30,764 30,328 Limited partner units (diluted) 30,824 52,579 30,764 30,328





Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (599 ) $ (18,253 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation, depletion and amortization 10,621 16,751 Debt issuance costs amortization 702 678 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 1,596 721 Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties 384 31,160 Impairment of assets held for sale 65 — Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties — 612 Loss (gain) on settlements of asset retirement obligations 73 (10 ) Cash paid for settlements of asset retirement obligations (97 ) (128 ) Mark to market on derivatives Loss (gain) on derivatives, net 10,246 (5,674 ) Cash settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (949 ) (6,928 ) Cash premiums paid for derivatives — (401 ) (Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties (9,671 ) 509 Gain on sale of other assets (123 ) — Non-cash equity-based compensation 696 744 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (2,856 ) 1,367 Prepaid expenses and other assets 70 (61 ) Accounts payable - trade and accrued liabilities 97 (210 ) Accounts payable - related parties 1,554 1,708 Net cash provided by operating activities 11,809 22,585 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties (3,331 ) (21,243 ) Additions to oil and natural gas properties (13,868 ) (8,617 ) Proceeds from sales of oil and natural gas properties 33,453 1,044 Proceeds from sale of other assets 123 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 16,377 (28,816 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from line of credit 11,000 22,000 Payments on line of credit (36,000 ) (28,000 ) Debt issuance costs (198 ) (681 ) Proceeds from sale of Class B convertible preferred units, net of offering costs — 14,847 Distributions to Class A convertible preferred units (2,000 ) (2,500 ) Distributions to Class B convertible preferred units (1,200 ) (800 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (28,398 ) 4,866 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (212 ) (1,365 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 467 1,832 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 255 $ 467

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries

Net Production Volumes, Average Sales Prices and Unit Costs per Boe

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 Change %

Change 2019 2018 Change %

Change Production volumes, net Oil (MBbls) 302 314 (12 ) (4 %) 1,179 1,112 67 6 % Natural gas (MMcf) 178 140 38 27 % 676 457 219 48 % Total (MBoe) 332 337 (5 ) (1 %) 1,292 1,188 104 9 % Average daily net production (Boe/d) 3,609 3,663 (54 ) (1 %) 3,540 3,255 285 9 % Average sales price Oil (per Bbl) Sales price $ 54.00 $ 50.85 $ 3.15 6 % $ 53.57 $ 58.64 $ (5.07 ) (9 %) Effect of net settlements on matured derivative instruments $ (0.66 ) $ (3.64 ) $ 2.98 (82 %) $ (0.80 ) $ (6.59 ) $ 5.79 88 % Realized oil price after derivatives $ 53.34 $ 47.21 $ 6.13 13 % $ 52.77 $ 52.05 $ 0.72 1 % Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 2.10 $ 2.27 $ (0.17 ) (7 %) $ 1.93 $ 2.47 $ (0.54 ) (22 %) Average unit costs per Boe Lease operating expenses $ 27.59 $ 19.71 $ 7.88 40 % $ 24.67 $ 18.97 $ 5.70 30 % Production and ad valorem taxes $ 4.22 $ 4.99 $ (0.77 ) (15 %) $ 4.25 $ 4.62 $ (0.37 ) (8 %) Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 7.82 $ 15.15 $ (7.33 ) (48 %) $ 8.22 $ 14.10 $ (5.88 ) (42 %) General and administrative expenses $ 6.50 $ 4.64 $ 1.86 40 % $ 6.63 $ 5.31 $ 1.32 25 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

This press release, the financial tables and other supplemental information include “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP”) measure used by our management to describe financial performance with external users of our financial statements. The Partnership believes the Non-GAAP financial measure described above is useful to investors because this measurement is used by many companies in its industry as a measurement of financial performance and is commonly employed by financial analysts and others to evaluate the financial performance of the Partnership and to compare the financial performance of the Partnership with the performance of other publicly traded partnerships within its industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus (minus):

Interest expense, net;

Depreciation, depletion and amortization;

Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations;

Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties;

Impairment of assets held for sale;

Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties;

(Gain) loss on derivatives, net;

Cash settlements received (paid) for matured derivatives, net;

Cash premiums received (paid) for derivatives, net;

Non-cash equity-based compensation;

(Gain) loss on sale of other assets; and

(Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (7,869 ) $ 2,369 $ (599 ) $ (18,253 ) Interest expense, net 1,147 1,641 5,156 6,007 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,595 5,105 10,621 16,751 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 428 (27 ) 1,596 721 Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties — 21,450 384 31,160 Impairment of assets held for sale 65 — 65 — Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties — 417 — 612 Loss (gain) on derivatives, net 7,174 (24,914 ) 10,246 (5,674 ) Cash settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (199 ) (940 ) (949 ) (6,928 ) Cash premiums paid for derivatives — (201 ) — (401 ) Non-cash equity-based compensation 119 74 696 744 Gain on sales of other assets — — (123 ) — Loss (gain) on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net 21 120 (9,671 ) 509 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,481 $ 5,094 $ 17,422 $ 25,248

