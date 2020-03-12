TriCore Reference Laboratories Now Performing COVID-19 Virus Testing

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriCore Reference Laboratories is now performing a molecular diagnostic test of respiratory specimens for COVID-19 virus. The test is provided under the FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Decisions for COVID-19 testing should be based on symptoms as assessed by a healthcare provider and performed for symptomatic patients. Patients should contact their healthcare provider and appropriate specimens should be collected by the healthcare provider and sent to TriCore for testing. Providers should follow guidelines for specimen collection and notification as defined by the CDC and New Mexico Department of Health. Current information about specimen collection, testing, and TriCore’s response to COVID-19 can be found at www.tricore.org/covid_19.

As New Mexico’s premier clinical laboratory, TriCore is addressing this public health emergency. Douglas Clark, MD, TriCore’s Chief Medical Officer, says “TriCore is mobilized to address the needs of communities throughout the state. We are collaborating with healthcare providers to provide rapid diagnosis of COVID-19 infection.”

“As part of TriCore’s response to this public health need, we are working closely with the New Mexico Department of Health State Laboratory to increase state-wide testing capacity,” says Dr. Michael Crossey, MD, PhD, TriCore’s CEO.

