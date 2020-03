The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo is Rescheduled to 15-17 October 2020

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battery Show Europe and Electrical & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe , organized by Informa Markets, is rescheduled for 15-17 October 2020.



As always, in order to move the industry forward, the health, safety, and wellbeing of our exhibitors, attendees, speakers, and staff is our utmost priority. In light of the unprecedented uncertainty caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19), we have come to a consensus that rescheduling the events is the best point of action at this time. Our thoughts are with those who have been directly and indirectly affected as we go forth and navigate this challenging time.

We have been closely monitoring the situation and are following the guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO) and leading health authorities. Due to the gravity of the situation and as a result of recent developments in Germany, rescheduling the events is the appropriate response to assure the safety of the surrounding community and our customers.

“We are committed to serving the needs of this tight-knit and resilient industry, and the safety of our customers, staff, and the local community. In light of this rapidly evolving situation in Germany, we feel rescheduling the events is the right thing to do,” said Rob Shelton, Event Director, Informa Markets. “The health and safety of all participants is paramount, and with the significant societal and economic impact imparted by COVID-19, we stand behind our decision to reschedule the event and do our part to keep the community safe.”

We believe this event remains one of the premier opportunities for the global battery manufacturing and electric and hybrid vehicle industry to meet as one to work through challenges and build the future of the industry, thus, will proceed with the event in a safe manner later in October.

We strongly urge all customers to refer to the guidelines and protocols as suggested by the WHO and local/national public health authorities to keep yourself and others healthy.

Our website will remain updated and we will communicate any significant changes directly to exhibitors, attendees, and other stakeholders.



Media Contact:

Lauren Lloyd

PR Manager

(310) 266-4792

Lauren.lloyd@informa.com

About The Battery Show Europe:

The Battery Show Europe is presented in partnership with the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo and together they bring more than 500 international suppliers to Stuttgart. Combined, the two shows make up Europe’s most comprehensive advanced battery and H/EV technology trade fair featuring manufacturing solutions across the battery and H/EV supply chain.

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

Informa Market’s Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .

