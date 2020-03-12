DTE Energy commits to customers: We’re prepared and will continue to provide safe and reliable service

/EIN News/ -- Detroit, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency declaration and to safeguard the health and safety of DTE Energy employees, customers and communities, DTE Energy has activated company-wide plans to address the implications of a coronavirus outbreak in Michigan while ensuring reliable energy service.

DTE’s business continuity and pandemic plans are designed to protect people and ensure energy operations and infrastructure are supported properly. The company will take additional precautions to protect the public and employees when work is required at local businesses and residences.

“We care deeply about the communities in which we live and serve — our top priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers,” said Jerry Norcia, president and chief executive officer. “We are working with state officials and local authorities to support the communities we serve in our collective efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Pandemic planning is one of 96 such plans DTE has in place to ensure public safety and uninterrupted energy service during a crisis or other unforeseen scenarios.”

To protect employees DTE is taking the following protocols:

Cancelling non-essential business travel

Asking employees to self-identify, if they have travelled to a high-impact area

Reinforcing good hygiene practice

Restricting all visitors and suppliers to DTE facilities

Using technology for meetings and cancelling all large assemblies

Directing employees, who can, to work remotely when possible

In addition, when on site with customers, DTE employees will taking the following precautions:

Wearing nitrile gloves to prevent hand contact with home or office surfaces;

Wiping down and disinfecting areas where work is done; and

Applying the recommended social distancing of six feet from others to prevent person-to-person transmission.

DTE is in direct and continuous contact with state of Michigan’s Emergency Operations Center and local health officials in Michigan and other states where the company operates.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

