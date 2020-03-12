Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Rolls Out Contactless Delivery Across the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is launching a contactless doorstep drop-off delivery option for guests to choose when they order delivery through Dickeys.com or the Dickey’s App.

This new delivery option will be available to Dickey’s guests starting Friday and the world’s largest barbecue concept is also extending its free delivery offer through April 30th.

“We want our guests to feel like family and so we’re passionate about delivering the highest quality service and products no matter if they’re dining at our place or theirs,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s delivery orders will now come pre-sealed upon arrival to help guard against any tampering. “Guests who order Dickey’s for delivery can have peace of mind knowing their order has been carefully prepared by a certified Pit Master and sealed prior to delivery,” says Dickey.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

