Angola and Algeria relaunch cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 12 - The governments of Angola and Algeria are working to sign new agreements later this year, in the context of relaunching bilateral cooperation in the economic field.,

Speaking to the press today (Thursday), after an audience granted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the Algerian ambassador, Larbi Latroch, said that the new areas could be defined when the two countries hold the next meeting of the joint commission.

Larbi Latroch predicted that the agriculture, fisheries and staff training sectors should be a priority.

In the field of education, the ambassador, at the end of his mission, recalled that every year Algeria offers more than 70 scholarships to Angolan students in the areas of Medicine, Petroleum and Mathematics.

In 2011, Angola and Algeria signed, in Algiers, several agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in the fields of higher education, youth and sports, scientific research, media, veterinary health, trade and culture.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.