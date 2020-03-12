UN Security Council Press Statement - on Sudan

Members of the Council condemned in the strongest possible terms the attack on Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s convoy in Khartoum on 9 March 2020.

Members of the Council stressed that such attacks are unacceptable and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

Members of the Council reiterated their full support to Prime Minister Hamdok in his endeavours to see Sudan through a successful transition in a manner that achieves the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future.

Members of the Council expressed their solidarity with the people of Sudan and affirmed their readiness to support Sudan during the transition period, and reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Sudan.



