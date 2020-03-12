Glenroy Inc. Receives Five Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards

/EIN News/ -- MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy™ Inc., a converter and printer of flexible packaging for over 50 years, received five (5) awards from the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) including two Gold Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards for the premade STANDCAP inverted pouches.



A total of 208 entries were submitted for the 2020 FPA Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition which was held in Bonita Springs, Florida last week. Glenroy entered several packages into the competition and received awards in the following categories:

EcoVue ® FlexPac ® Silver Award — Packaging Excellence

FlexPac Mt. Olive Munchies Resealable Pouch Silver Award — Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

Premade STANDCAP Inverted Pouches Gold Award — Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging Gold Award — Packaging Excellence Silver Award — Sustainability



According to Ken Brunnbauer, marketing manager of Glenroy, “Our employees work around the clock to bring innovative and sustainable packaging to our customers. To see these products come to life and recognized by the FPA for multiple Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards is an honor.”

About Glenroy Inc.

Since 1965, Glenroy Inc. has been a trusted converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging. A privately-held company headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, Glenroy manufactures high-quality flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food and beverage, household and personal care, pharmaceutical, nutritional, cosmetic, animal health and pet care, medical device and industrial. Glenroy is also the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch. For more information on Glenroy's flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

Editorial Contact Ken Brunnbauer 800-824-1482 ken.brunnbauer@glenroy.com www.glenroy.com

Glenroy Inc. Accepting FPA Awards In the photo: Kathy Bolhous, Charter NEX Films, Inc., Executive Vice Chairperson of the FPA Board of Directors; Evan Arnold, Glenroy, Inc., VP of Business Development; Curt Begle, Berry Global, Chairperson of the FPA Board of Directors EcoVue® FlexPac® EcoVue® FlexPac® won the Silver FPA Award for Packaging Excellence Mt. Olive Munchies Resealable Pouch The Mt. Olive Munchies pouch won the Silver FPA Award for Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging Premade STANDCAP Inverted Pouches Yucatan Guacamole Squeeze, Chico Honey Co., and Uncle Dougie's (Premade STANDCAP Inverted Pouches) won two Gold FPA Awards and one Silver FPA Award.



