Cruinnithe LPIS curtha ar ceal ag DAFM

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting Venue:Hotel Kilmore, Dublin Road, Co. Cavan H12 F6Y7 Date: Thursday 12th March 2020 Time: 20:00 – 22:30 LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting Venue:Longford Arms Hotel, Main Street, Longford Town, Co. Longford Date: Thursday 19th March 2020 Time: 20:00 – 22:30 LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting Venue:Newgrange Hotel, Bridge Street, Navan, Co. Meath Date: Monday 23rd March 2020 Time: 20:00 – 22:30 LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting Venue:Hillgrove Hotel, Old Armagh Road, Monaghan H18 RK15 Date: Thursday 26th March 2020 Time: 20:00 – 22:30 LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting Venue:Bush Hotel, Carrick On Shannon, Town Centre, Co. Leitrim Date: Tuesday 31st March 2020 Time: 20:00 – 22:30 Tá an Roinn fós i mbun idirchaidreamh dlúth leis an bPríomhoifigeach Míochaine sa Roinn Sláinte agus leis an HSE agus leanfaidh sí an chomhairle a chuirfidh siad uirthi maidir le COVID-19. CRÍOCH Date Released: 12 March 2020



