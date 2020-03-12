There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,846 in the last 365 days.

Cruinnithe LPIS curtha ar ceal ag DAFM

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue:Hotel Kilmore, Dublin Road, Co. Cavan H12 F6Y7

Date: Thursday 12th March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

 

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue:Longford Arms Hotel, Main Street, Longford Town, Co. Longford

Date:  Thursday 19th March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

 

 

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue:Newgrange Hotel, Bridge Street, Navan, Co. Meath

Date:  Monday 23rd March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

 

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue:Hillgrove Hotel, Old Armagh Road, Monaghan H18 RK15

Date:  Thursday 26th March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

 

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue:Bush Hotel, Carrick On Shannon, Town Centre, Co. Leitrim

Date:  Tuesday 31st March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

 

Tá an Roinn fós i mbun idirchaidreamh dlúth leis an bPríomhoifigeach Míochaine sa Roinn Sláinte agus leis an HSE agus leanfaidh sí an chomhairle a chuirfidh siad uirthi maidir le COVID-19.

 

 CRÍOCH

 

Date Released: 12 March 2020

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


