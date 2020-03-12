Flexible Coffee Packaging Solutions At 2020 Specialty Coffee Expo In Portland

VFFS Coffee Bagging Equipment at SCAA Expo for Packaging of Coffee Beans

Rovema North America to exhibit at the Specialty Coffee Expo Association in Seattle, WA 10-23 April, 2020. The exhibit will explore current industry challenges.

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coffee roasters and packers juggle operational and consumer expectations. While consumers are demanding greater sustainability and convenience, roasters face coffee packaging challenges. Producing frac packs (institutional fractional packs), retail packs of whole bean and ground coffee, and 5lb bulk packs of ground and whole bean coffee is operationally possible. Meeting requirements for low residual oxygen is more difficult. Accurately packaging frac packs at high speed is a common challenge and overweight packages carry a high COG burden.

Rovema’s equipment delivers flexibility and accuracy for small to bulk quantities of product. Whole bean and ground coffee packaging systems include scale and auger fillers, coffee frac pack equipment and vertical form fill seal for retail and bulk packs, and brick packaging machines. Capabilities include degassing valve placement which allows for packaging immediately after roasting, gas flush for low residual oxygen levels, special seal systems for freshness and operational efficiency, and very accurate auger filling for high speed packaging of frac packs without wasting product.

Coffee packaging expert David Hart comments:

“This show is my favorite every year. Coffee packaging is art and science. Rovema’s flexible machines and huge industry experience deliver both - for independent roasters through multinational.”

Industry installations of the SBS "brick pack" machine, the SDH coffee auger filler and BVK coffee packaging VFFS deliver higher throughput, reduced downtime and improve freshness and shelf life.

Customers include several of the world’s largest coffee brands and noteworthy independent roasters like Reunion Island Coffee.

Visitors to the Specialty Coffee Show should stop by booth # 541 to chat with the Rovema team about sustainable coffee packaging options. If you’re not able to make it to the show, stop by www.Rovema.coffee to download a case study about improving VFFS coffee packaging operations and other coffee packaging resources.

About Rovema North America, Inc.

Rovema NA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rovema GmbH. Our operation in Atlanta is the North American sales, service and parts presence for all of Rovema’s engineered vertical form/fill/seal and end-of-line packaging solutions.

With over 1,000 machines installed in North America, we’re fully committed to the ongoing support of our machines. Although occasionally certain drive or control components are obsoleted by our suppliers, we provide all available parts and ongoing technical support for any operating Rovema machine.

Our team in Norcross is combining German quality & engineering with American market awareness and responsiveness. All our machines are built under a single roof (not a global master brand) and we’re aggressively building our staff to meet growing demand.

http://www.rovema-na.com



