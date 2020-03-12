Global Indemnity Limited Hosts 2020 Investor Day Call

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) will host an Investor Day call on March 12, 2020. A copy of the Investor Day presentation materials may be found at https://www.globalindemnity.ky/gbli/investors/investor-relations .



About Global Indemnity Limited and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance and reinsurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Limited’s four primary segments are:

United States Based Commercial Specialty



United States Based Specialty Property



United States Based Farm, Ranch, & Stable



Bermuda Based Reinsurance

For more information, visit the Global Indemnity Limited’s website at http://www.globalindemnity.ky .

Contact: Media Stephen W. Ries Senior Corporate Counsel (610) 668-3270 sries@global-indemnity.com



