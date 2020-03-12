Pedal Pub Growing North of the Border

Pedal Pub partners with Calgary-based franchisee to accelerate Canadian expansion

/EIN News/ -- ST. PAUL, Minnesota, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proprietors Capital Holdings (PCH) announced today that it has reached an exclusive agreement for Canadian franchise rights of its Pedal Pub party bike business to Canadian partner, Pedal Pub Canada. Entering its third year of franchising Pedal Pub, the agreement is welcome news to PCH as it eyes Canadian expansion following rapid US growth.



“Pedal Pub witnessed impressive stateside franchise adoption and couldn’t be more pleased to grow with our proven Calgarian partners.” Shane Dunn, Chief Development Officer of PCH owned Pedal Pub Development LLC continued, “Calgary exploded onto the scene last year - we’re excited for more of the same across Canada.”

Pedal Pub Canada’s anchor location in Calgary opened in 2019 and was a fixture in the city’s burgeoning brewery scene. It captured headlines when a prolonged engagement with the Government of Alberta resulted in a new policy allowing for alcohol consumption on board Pedal Pub bikes – a first in Canada.

“Pedal Pub is an exceptional international partner, with a proven success and safety record. Utilizing premium infrastructure and the premiere bike worldwide, we aim to build on the adoption of pinnacle operations such as Nashville and Austin, and bring this shared experience to life north of the border.” James Costello, CEO, Pedal Pub Canada.

Pedal Pub Development LLC continues its American growth, with recent expansion throughout Florida. Pedal Pub Canada is growing its franchise base and will see 2020 operations in Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Toronto and is actively engaging with entrepreneurs to bring this opportunity to market across Canada.

About Pedal Pub Canada

Pedal Pub Canada launched in Calgary in 2019 to bring the shared, social-cycling experience to life in its hometown. The 15-person, “pedal-powered-patios” are purpose built for fun shared-experiences; showcasing the local scene and local craft brews while fulfilling its mission to Pedal Happiness.

About Pedal Pub Development LLC

Gather & Go! Pedal Pub is a 15-passenger human-powered vehicle with electric assist, designed to bring riders together for a fun, interactive experience highlighting local must-see attractions. Originating in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1997, Pedal Pub is currently operating in over 80 locations globally, with a plan for over 400 locations by 2023. To learn more, visit www.pedalpub.com

Media inquiries, please contact:

David Skabar, President

Pedal Pub Canada

david@pedalpubcanada.com







