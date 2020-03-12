Watching History in the Making: U.S. Representative Participates in Human Rights Conference in Nayarit, Mexico

Mary Shuttleworth, Founder and President of Youth for Human Rights International, presenting Antonio Echevarría García, Governor of the State of Nayarit with an award to honor his dedication to providing human rights education to all in Nayarit.

Representatives from the U.S. participate in the 6th Latin American Regional Conference of Youth for Human Rights

Human rights education is the way to build a better world for everyone and it is the way to peace” — Dr. Suzanne Fischel

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beautiful state of Nayarit, Mexico, was the setting for the 6th Latin American Regional Conference of Youth for Human Rights where 42 delegates from different states of Mexico, different countries of Latin America and the world gathered together to celebrate the progress made in protecting human rights for Latin America. This three-day conference gave youth from across Latin America a forum to discuss not only human rights abuses but solutions to said abuses across the region.

Beginning at the Teatro del Pueblo in the capital of Nayarit, the conference was opened by Antonio Echevarría García, Governor of the State of Nayarit; Dr. Suzanne Fischel, President of the Arias Foundation for Peace and Human Progress; Mr. Luis Zamora, Undersecretary of Human Rights of the State of Nayarit; and Dr. Mary Shuttleworth, President and Founder of Youth for Human Rights International.

The messages shared during this ceremony filled the youth with hope and courage for their important role in making human rights a reality through their constant dedication to this crusade. They also emphasized the importance of teaching human rights as a means to achieve a fairer world where peace and tolerance reign. “Education is the only mechanism of ‘peaceful revolution’," said Dr. Suzanne Fischel. "Human rights education is the way to build a better world for everyone and it is the way to peace."

Dr. Mary Shuttleworth congratulated the young people present for the difference they make every day in their communities in this crusade for peace through human rights education: "We want to inspire youth to become promoters of tolerance and peace. World War II taught us lessons that we should never repeat.” Dr. Shuttleworth stressed that, despite all efforts, discrimination is still present in the world and that this is one of the causes of social and political conflicts. Dr. Shuttleworth finished her speech by recognizing Governor Antonio Echevarría and the many chapters of Youth for Human Rights across Latin America and the world as an "Army for Peace" which promotes human rights globally.

Governor Antonio Echevarría García opened his speech with a special announcement that the legislature of Nayarit had introduced a bill (which has now passed) to have education on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights compulsory in schools across the state. The intention is to use human rights education to create a more tolerant and just society where human rights are respected thus setting an example to the rest of the world. The Governor spoke of the work his government has done to bring safety to Nayarit. The current government is leading their human rights education crusade with the goal to end government abuse of power against citizens. The government recently trained over 800 police and government officials on human rights.

Erica Rodgers, National Director of the Youth for Human Rights National Office in Washington, DC, attended and represented the United States. “I feel privileged to be here as I watch history in the making. As an American, I was impressed and deeply moved by the actions the government of Nayarit has taken to promote and protect the human rights of their citizens through human rights education for all,” said Ms. Rodgers. “They are a leading example for governments of the world.”

The activities continued at the Nayarit State Congress with a series of speeches by young delegates and special guests. Speakers shared the accomplishments from a year of promoting the principles contained in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in their communities. Young representatives from countries including Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Sierra Leone, Japan, Argentina, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, Brazil, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, and the United States shared experiences with everyone present.

On the second day of the conference the young people attended the University of Technology in Nayarit and shared visual presentations of their achievements and successful actions in the teaching of human rights in their respective areas. As part of this second day of activities, young people received with great enthusiasm Paco Estens, Public Policy Manager of Facebook for Mexico and Central America, who gave them a valuable workshop on how to boost their social cause to greater heights through Facebook and Instagram.

The conference concluded with the recognition of participants for their great work in the promotion of human rights. Subsequently, they were taken for a walk through the historic port of San Blas and Las Islitas Beach. The young people concluded their activities by distributing hundreds of "What are Human Rights?" booklets to visitors in San Blas and around Tepic, the state capital.

The Latin American Regional Conference of Youth for Human Rights, which has been held every year since 2014, is part of the World Youth Educational Tour for Human Rights International, which travels more than 35 thousand miles each year, bringing the Youth for Human Rights educational program to the world.



About Youth for Human Rights:

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and to inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI advocates for human rights both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events, including regional and international human rights summits which bring youth together from across whole sectors of the world. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the 30 human rights every person has -- and how they are a part of everyday life. To learn more about human rights go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org. For a documentary on Youth for Human Rights and its founder, go to https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html.



