There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,842 in the last 365 days.

ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. – NCLH

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) resulting from allegations that Norwegian may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 11, 2020, the Miami New Times published an article entitled “Leaked Emails: Norwegian Pressures Sales Team to Lie About Coronavirus.” The article described several leaked internal emails showing that some Norwegian managers asked sales staff to lie to customers about COVID-2019 to protect the Company’s bookings. One such email directed the sales team to tell customers that the “Coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise.”

On this news, Norwegian’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 11, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Norwegian investors. If you purchased shares of Norwegian please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1806.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.