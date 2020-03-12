ClearOne Upgrades Its Cloud-Based Collaboration Software, Adding New Webinar Feature and Web RTC for Simple Browser Access

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLLABORATE® Space, the powerful cloud-based collaboration solution from ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), adds two new valuable features - webinar hosting and Web RTC.



COLLABORATE Space Pro and Enterprise meeting plans can now be upgraded to include the Webinar feature, allowing session hosts to conduct video and audio presentations. Presenters can share video and content to interact with the audience using a very easy and intuitive interface for Q&A sessions, hand-raises, and microphone control. The new Webinar licenses are flexible and can scale to the needs of any session; supporting options up to 1000 participants in a single meeting.

The new Web RTC feature enables users to easily join full-featured COLLABORATE Space audio and video meetings using a browser with no downloads or plug-ins required. Users can accept meeting, webinar, and classroom invitations and join with a single click; easily sharing and viewing content within a browser window. The Web RTC feature works with all popular browsers including Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Safari and Mozilla Firefox.

The ClearOne COLLABORATE Space solution is a full suite of audio, video, and messaging tools in a persistent space. Messaging, integrated file sharing, whiteboarding, annotation, meeting minutes, scheduling, session recordings, and more are now bolstered with the new webinar and Web RTC features.

For more information about COLLABORATE Space cloud-based collaboration software, please click here .

Free trials of COLLABORATE Space can be found at the ClearOne website. Please click here .

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

