SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds XPER, TIVO, AVX and GCAP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) in connection with the proposed merger of the two companies. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the shares of XPER and TIVO stockholders will be converted into the shares of a new parent company based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.455 XPER share per existing TIVO share. Upon completion of the merger, TIVO stockholders will own 53.5% and XPER stockholders will own 46.5% of the new parent company. If you own XPER or TIVO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/xperi-and-tivo-corporations-investigation/

AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX)

URGENT: TENDER OFFER EXPIRES MARCH 27, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) in connection with the proposed squeeze-out merger of the minority shareholders of the company by Kyocera Corporation (“Kyocera”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Kyocera, which already owns 72% of AVX’s outstanding common stock, will acquire all AVX shares it doesn’t already own for $21.75 per share via an all-cash squeeze-out tender offer. The tender offer expires on March 27, 2020. If you own AVX shares and wish to discuss this investigation, your rights, or the tender of your shares, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/avx-corporation/

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by INTL FCStone Inc. (“INTL”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GCAP shareholders will receive a mere $6.00 per share in cash for each share of GCAP common stock that they own. If you own GCAP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gain-capital-holdings-inc/



