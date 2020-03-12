Rogers brings store to your door in Greater Vancouver

/EIN News/ -- Rogers Pro On-the-Go ™ offers convenient, personal mobile solutions, delivery & set-up, all at no extra cost



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers announced today that Rogers Pro On-the-Go ™ , a personalized retail service that makes buying a device more convenient and easy, is now available to existing and new Rogers customers in Greater Vancouver.

Rogers Pro On-the-Go saves customers valuable time by bringing the store directly to their door. Within hours of ordering a device, a connected solutions pro will meet a customer at their preferred time and location of choice with their new device and set it up based on their preferences. Whether at their office in downtown Vancouver, at a coffee shop in Port Moody or at home in Langley, the pro can walk a customer through their plan options, expertly set-up their device, transfer applications, sync contacts, explain its features and offer popular accessories like cases, headsets and smart assistants. This service is offered at no extra cost to the customer.

“Our customers’ time is valuable and this is about making it easier for them to get the connected device they want in a way that’s convenient and personalized,” says Brent Johnston, President of Wireless at Rogers. “As the first national carrier to introduce unlimited data plans and offer exclusive 5G network access to Rogers Infinite customers, we’re thrilled to now bring this innovative service experience to our customers in Greater Vancouver.”

From the busy mom or dad, to the senior getting their first smartphone, Rogers Pro On-the-Go helps make it possible for all Canadians, no matter their unique circumstances, to stay connected through a personalized experience that offers as much or as little help as they need, on their terms.

This Canadian-first initiative is powered by Enjoy , the mobile retail store that helps customers save time and get the most out of every device they own. Enjoy has successfully collaborated with top technology and telecommunications companies like AT&T in the United States, BT and EE in the United Kingdom, and is working exclusively with Rogers in Canada.

“We are so excited to expand our partnership with Rogers to more Canadians, and to now bring this proven formula to Greater Vancouver,” says Ron Johnson, CEO of Enjoy. “We provide a top-notch personalized experience right to the customer’s home or office. Our Experts deliver the best experiences and are impeccably trained, kind people.”

The launch of Rogers Pro On-the-Go is just the latest in a series of announcements Rogers has made to improve customer experience and bring innovation to British Columbia. In November 2019 , Rogers, with the University of British Columbia (UBC), announced it turned on the country’s first 5G-powered smart campus as part of a strategic partnership to advance 5G research in Canada. Earlier this year , Rogers also announced it began to roll out Canada’s first 5G network in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, just in time to bring its Rogers Infinite customers exclusive access to 5G service on Canada’s first 5G smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series.

Rogers is the only telecommunications company in Canada to offer a service like Rogers Pro On-the Go, which launched first to customers in the Greater Toronto Area. Feedback from customers who have tried the service has been overwhelmingly positive.

The innovative service, Rogers Pro On-the-Go builds on Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans and device financing options introduced in 2019. Find out more about Rogers Pro On-the-Go here: www.rogers.com/pro-on-the-go .

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .

About Enjoy

Enjoy, based in Palo Alto, CA, is a company that is changing the way premiere companies serve their customers in a digitally-driven world. Enjoy created a mobile retail store experience and has partnered with companies like AT&T, BT and EE to serve customers in the U.S. and UK. For more information about Enjoy, please visit www.enjoy.com . To download press assets please visit https://www.enjoy.com/en-us/pages/press .



