OliX Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Peer Reviewed Study in Molecular Pharmaceutics

/EIN News/ -- SUWON, South Korea, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced the publication of a major study in the leading peer-reviewed journal Molecular Pharmaceutics , “L-Type Calcium Channel Blocker Enhances Cellular Delivery and Gene Silencing Potency of Cell-Penetrating Asymmetric siRNAs.” Highlights of the paper include:



Findings of this pre-clinical study indicated that L-type CCBs may have considerable therapeutic potential in augmenting RNAi therapeutics

The study demonstrated that the L-type CCBs increased the endocytic cellular uptake of cell-penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA)

These small molecules substantially improved the potency of cp-asiRNAs, not only in vitro but also in vivo on rat skin

The study provided an alternative pharmacological approach for the identification of small molecules that potentiate the effects of therapeutic siRNAs

“OliX’s cp-asiRNA technology is a leading, proprietary RNAi triggering structure for the intracellular delivery of asiRNA with minimal adverse effects. We continue to move our clinical research forward to develop gene silencing therapy using RNA interference mechanism,” said Dong-ki Lee, Ph.D., CEO and CSO of OliX Pharmaceuticals. “This initial research found that L-type CCBs effectively enhance the potency of cholesterol-conjugated siRNAs in vivo, as prior studies were all in vitro. We look forward to further demonstrating the potential of L-type CCBs in the rational design of novel classes of locally delivered siRNAs-based drugs for future therapeutic applications.”

OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered as the most efficient gene silencing technology. Based on asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target locally administrable diseases, such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.

Learn more: https://www.olixpharma.com/eng/main/main.php

Media Contact:

Sean Leous

Westwicke/ICR PR

Phone: +1.646.677.1839

sean.leous@icrinc.com



