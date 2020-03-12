Featured Keynotes Include NASA Scientist and Boeing Case Study at Questex’s 2020 Sensors Expo & Conference and Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference

Presentations to highlight the critical role of sensing technology in deep space exploration and how organizations can build safer systems

/EIN News/ -- FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today unveiled keynote speakers for the 2020 Sensors Expo & Conference (#Sensors20) and Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference (#EmbTech20) events. Featuring Dr. Kathleen Gallagher Boggs, Exploration Capabilities Development Team Lead for NASA, and Gregory Travis, Managing Director, Supporwell LLC, this year’s presentations will highlight the critical role of sensing technology in extending the opportunities for deep space exploration and the software development approaches that today’s organizations can use to build safer systems. The two insightful keynotes will kickstart the 2020 events, giving attendees a unique opportunity to learn more about today’s applications and future trends and discover new approaches to evergreen challenges. To view the 2020 Sensors Expo & Conference schedule, please visit HERE . To view the 2020 Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference schedule, please visit HERE .



Keynote sessions include:

From airplanes and automobiles to the latest electronic devices and wearable technology, software is an increasingly important part of most products today, delivering gains in flexibility, speed-to-market, cost advantages, and features that would not be achievable in hardware alone. In fact, at the core of it many modern systems are really just networks of computers and software. But along with the exponential growth in software code has come added complexity and risk that can be difficult to manage in even some of the seemingly simplest of systems. Using the example of what went wrong with the Boeing 737 MAX, this keynote examines the engineering, cultural, systems design and software development approaches that can lead to negative outcomes and what today’s organizations can do to build safer systems.

“From Low Earth Orbit to the Moon, Mars and Beyond: Capabilities Needed for NASA’s Human Exploration Campaign”

Wednesday, June 24th | Dr. Kathleen Gallagher Boggs, NASA

This keynote presentation discusses NASA’s current exploration plans and the challenges associated with human voyages to the Moon and Mars. It describes key human spaceflight capabilities that must be advanced to enable NASA’s exploration goals, including sensors and avionics that can survive extreme environments, systems that enable crew and vehicle autonomy, and highly reliable environmental monitoring systems that require minimal maintenance. The keynote presentation will also address the importance and application of these capabilities to deep space human spaceflight, and the activities required to advance critical exploration capabilities, the means of demonstrating system performance, and implementation planning, including selection of flight test location based upon the unique environments and characteristics of the International Space Station, exploration-class vehicles, and lunar surface habitats.

