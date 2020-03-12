Reliance Global Group Inc. Announces Recent Appointment of Nationally Recognized Mazars USA as the Company’s Independent Auditor

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, N.J., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) ("RELI" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has appointed Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax and consulting firm in the United States, as the Company’s new independent registered public accounting firm.



Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, stated, “We are pleased to announce the recent appointment of Mazars USA, a nationally recognized accounting firm, as our new audit firm. Mazars USA is part of Mazars Group, which has over 40,000 professionals around the world in more than 90 countries. We believe this appointment is timely in light of the growth we have experienced, the addition of our new digital insurance strategy in partnership with Nsure.com, as well as our anticipated expansion both within the insurance and real estate verticals. Importantly, they have the resources, national footprint and sector expertise to support our aggressive acquisition plans. As previously reported, our 2019 audits are well underway with Mazars, and will be posted as they are completed. We would also like to thank Friedman, LLP for their guidance, expertise and support.”

Mazars USA replaces Friedman, LLP, as the Company’s independent auditor. There were no disagreements or unresolved issues with Friedman, LLP. The appointment of Mazars has been approved by the Board of Directors.

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic U.S. geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and Optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of more than 40,000 professionals in over 90 countries. At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies in the real estate, insurance brokerage, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com



