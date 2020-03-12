Pennexx Begins Working With Social Media Agency “LEVERAGE”

/EIN News/ -- Clearwater, FL, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- In Clearwater Florida, Pennexx secured an agreement with LEVERAGE. They bring a combined, 70 years of expertise to the Pennexx team in social media, reputation management, SEO and marketing strategy.



LEVERAGE was founded by its Managing Director, Jay Taylor, in 2008 and has worked with over 200 organizations in that time, including Fortune 500 companies and nationally recognized franchise brands.

They have an extensive portfolio available at https://leveragedigitalmedia.com.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, said, “I knew immediately that Jay and his team would elevate Pennexx’s social media talents to a whole new level! The energy in the room during our first meeting was incredible. Jay was immediately on board, clearly understood us and began laying out amazing ideas.”

LEVERAGE has many awards and accolades, including being honored in 2018 by the University of South Florida as a Top 10 fastest growing business. The agency is also a Google Certified Partner, and has won over 50 international and national industry awards since its inception from organizations including the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), and the American Marketing Association (AMA) to name a few.

This new contract with LEVERAGE will help create and grow YourSocialOffers social media presence.

Working with LEVERAGE enables Pennexx to offer new services and generate additional revenue while doing a better job for its clients.

After seeing Pennexx’s beta portal and discussing its future products, Jay Taylor, the Managing Director at LEVERAGE, stated, “I love the portal and concept of bringing social media products like this to market. They will be a powerful tool in LEVERAGE’s toolkit.”

Pennexx believes LEVERAGE’s focused approach to position its clients as an authority, create unique strategies to attract customers, ability to generate targeted leads and increase customer lifetime value can both accelerate Pennexx’s growth as well as the growth of both LEVERAGE’s and Pennexx’s clients.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that is focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGiftTM, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing and consumer rewards.

About LEVERAGE. LEVERAGE is a Florida for profit corporation located at 4111 W. Cypress St., Tampa FL 33607. LEVERAGE is an award-winning digital marketing agency that partners with brands to help them become the authority and dominate their market. The agency is a Certified Google Partner, and its work has garnered numerous industry accolades over the years, receiving honors from the International Davey Awards, Hermes Awards, W3 Awards, and Communicator Awards. In 2018, LEVERAGE was named the 9th fastest growing company owned or led by a University of South Florida alumnus. Learn more at https://leveragedigitalmedia.com .

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.



