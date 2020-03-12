AposTherapy® Expands Partnership With Professional Physical Therapy to Offer Its Drug-Free Solution to Knee and Low Back Pain Patients at Additional Massachusetts Locations

Clinics in Boston, Andover, Woburn and Marshfield join the Newton clinic in offering the clinically proven AposTherapy® program, which is FDA cleared for treating knee osteoarthritis. AposTherapy® combines a footworn patented medical device and treatment program to address pain at the source and reeducate muscles for a healthier walking pattern.

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AposTherapy® has strengthened its partnership with Professional Physical Therapy to bring a non-invasive, drug-free alternative to surgery to additional Massachusetts residents suffering from knee and low back pain.

The program is available to members of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts'("Blue Cross") commercial, fully insured accounts. No prescription or prior authorization is required. Eligible members can visit participating Professional Physical Therapy locations to be evaluated and fitted for the AposTherapy® device.

The AposTherapy® program is now available at the following Professional Physical Therapy clinics:

Woburn: 300 TradeCenter Drive, Suite 1650, Woburn, MA 01801

300 TradeCenter Drive, Suite 1650, Woburn, MA 01801 Boston – Government Center: 44 School Street, Suite 350, Boston, MA 02108

44 School Street, Suite 350, Boston, MA 02108 Andover: 138 River Road, Suite 101, Andover, MA 01810

138 River Road, Suite 101, Andover, MA 01810 Marshfield: 696 Plain Street, Marshfield, MA 02050

696 Plain Street, Marshfield, MA 02050 Newton: 19 Needham Street, Suite 201, Newton, MA 02461

AposTherapy® works on biomechanical and neuromuscular levels, combining a treatment program and a patented, footworn medical device that patients wear for approximately an hour a day while going about their regular routine. The treatment addresses the underlying causes of the pain, not just symptoms, by reducing load on painful areas of the knee and retraining muscles. Over time, AposTherapy® corrects abnormal walking patterns, even when patients are not actively wearing the device.

Clinical studies have shown significant reduction in pain and improvement in function and quality of life, as well as significant reduction in the use of pain medications, such as opioids.

"We are excited to be partnering with Professional Physical Therapy to provide relief for knee and low back pain without opioids or invasive procedures," said Dr. Cliff Bleustein, President and CEO of AposTherapy®. "Professional Physical Therapy brings state-of-the-art approaches to patient care, maintains the highest level of quality outcomes, invests in continuing education, and is well positioned to advance the treatment of patients with AposTherapy®."

Todd Herzberger, Chief Operating Officer of Professional Physical Therapy adds, "We're thrilled to expand the availability of AposTherapy® to additional communities in New England. The exceptional outcomes achieved by our patients, along with the positive feedback from our physical therapists, made the decision to extend this service to additional Massachusetts clinics a no-brainer."

About AposTherapy®

AposTherapy® is an innovative, FDA cleared treatment for knee osteoarthritis and qualifies as a wellness device for use with other musculoskeletal conditions such as low back pain. AposTherapy® works on biomechanical and neuromuscular levels. Using a patented, footworn medical device as part of a daily treatment program, the AposTherapy® addresses the underlying causes of pain by shifting pressure away from painful areas and providing a long-lasting neuromuscular effect by reeducating muscles to a healthier walking pattern, even when not actively wearing the device.

By improving body mechanics and muscular coordination, AposTherapy® has shown in extensive clinical research that patients can achieve significant pain relief as well as an improvement to their daily function and quality of life.

Connect with AposTherapy® on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

www.apostherapy.com

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout Massachusetts and the New York metropolitan and Tri-State areas.

Professional's patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed physical, occupational and hand therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals.

Founded in 1998, Professional operates over 180 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers, with 27 clinics located within other places of business, including Equinox and Blink Fitness Centers. Professional Physical Therapy also operates a 20,000 square foot sports performance training facility in Garden City, New York as well as a fitness center in Copiague, New York.

www.professionalpt.com

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. They are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with their promise to always put their members first, they are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Joshua Mark, Manager, Strategic & Business Development Initiatives AposTherapy (201) 446-2403 Joshm@apostherapy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.