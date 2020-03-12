Rockset Releases Query Lambdas for Developers Building Real-Time Data Applications

Breakthrough database functionality runs developers’ queries in response to events, makes it even faster and easier for developers to build modern data applications

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset, the real-time database in the cloud, today announced the release of Query Lambdas, an industry-first capability that runs developers’ queries in response to events, enabling developers to build data applications faster than ever before. Modern real-time data applications — such as customer 360, inventory management, fraud detection and personalization — help companies stay ahead of their competition by realizing massive internal efficiencies and increasing customer satisfaction. Rockset, built by the team behind RocksDB and Facebook’s online data platform, is focused on increasing developer velocity for teams building modern data applications.



Increasing developer velocity for teams building data applications

Rockset is the real-time database in the cloud that stores and indexes real-time data from transactional databases and event streams, with schema-free JSON documents and declarative SQL over REST. It is used for building applications that make intelligent decisions on real-time data.

“The team at Standard is always looking to increase the accuracy of the computer vision platform and add new features to the product. We need to be able to drive product improvements from conception to production rapidly, and that involves being able to run experiments and analyze real-time metrics quickly and simply,” said Tushar Dadlani, computer vision engineering manager at Standard Cognition in a recent case study . “Using Rockset in our development environment gives us the ability to perform ad hoc analysis without a significant investment in infrastructure and performance tuning. We have over two thirds of our technical team using Rockset for their work, helping us increase the speed and agility with which we operate.”

Developers today are embracing the API Economy, making the most of connected applications and devices through APIs to power innovation and profitability. However, they are often challenged when using legacy databases, finding it remains incredibly difficult to use as an API endpoint. As a real-time database in the cloud, Rockset eliminates this roadblock and, with Query Lambdas, allows developers to use their own data as an API to quickly build modern data applications.

Rockset launches revolutionary Query Lambdas for running developers’ queries in response to events, to include:

Use APIs instead of client libraries: Query Lambdas allow developers to query their data without needing any special client-side software and without needing to establish and manage database sessions or connections. They can simply hit a REST endpoint to query real-time data.

Query Lambdas allow developers to query their data without needing any special client-side software and without needing to establish and manage database sessions or connections. They can simply hit a REST endpoint to query real-time data. Store SQL text and parameter information: Query Lambdas can be created and updated using the Rockset Console or by using the REST API directly. Each Query Lambda is tied to a specific query text and parameter set, and developers can set default values for query parameters or make them mandatory for each execution.

Query Lambdas can be created and updated using the Rockset Console or by using the REST API directly. Each Query Lambda is tied to a specific query text and parameter set, and developers can set default values for query parameters or make them mandatory for each execution. Expose a REST endpoint to execute underlying query: Each Query Lambda is exposed as its own endpoint, and as part of the creation process developers can specify parameters and optionally provide a default value. Once developers save a SQL/parameter pair as a Query Lambda, they can execute it through a REST endpoint from anywhere.

Each Query Lambda is exposed as its own endpoint, and as part of the creation process developers can specify parameters and optionally provide a default value. Once developers save a SQL/parameter pair as a Query Lambda, they can execute it through a REST endpoint from anywhere. Enforce version control: Each Query Lambda maintains a version history, so developers can collaborate with their teams to iterate faster. Any update to a Query Lambda automatically creates a new version, which allows developers to build and test changes without affecting production queries.

Each Query Lambda maintains a version history, so developers can collaborate with their teams to iterate faster. Any update to a Query Lambda automatically creates a new version, which allows developers to build and test changes without affecting production queries. Expose usage metrics and statistics: Each version of a Query Lambda tracks and exposes a number of execution metrics, including time of last execution, user ID associated, time of last execution error and associated error messages.

Each version of a Query Lambda tracks and exposes a number of execution metrics, including time of last execution, user ID associated, time of last execution error and associated error messages. Secure querying: Using Query Lambdas to build applications is more secure. Using an API key allows developer to avoid querying with raw SQL directly from application code thus avoiding SQL injection security risks.

“We created Rockset to be the ideal database to develop modern data applications, and Query Lambdas bring us closer toward that goal,” said Venkat Venkataramani, co-founder and CEO of Rockset. “Just as Function-as-a-Service frameworks like AWS Lambda offer developers a way to run code without managing any servers, Rockset’s Query Lambdas allow developers to execute queries from their applications without requiring knowledge of the underlying data infrastructure.”

Supporting Resources:

About Rockset

Rockset is the real-time database in the cloud, built by a team of industry veterans with decades of experience in web-scale data management and distributed systems at companies including Facebook, Yahoo, Google, Oracle and VMware. Rockset is backed by Greylock Partners and Sequoia Capital. For more information, go to rockset.com or follow @RocksetCloud .

Media Contact

Marta Debski

Offleash for Rockset

rockset@offleashpr.com

(810) 956-4501



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.