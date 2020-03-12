There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,818 in the last 365 days.

DAFM cancel LPIS meetings

 

Please note that due to Taoiseach’s statement on Covid – 19, the Department’s planned LPIS meetings commencing this evening in Cavan are all cancelled.

 

 

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue: Hotel Kilmore, Dublin Road, Co. Cavan H12 F6Y7

Date: Thursday 12th March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

 

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue: Longford Arms Hotel, Main Street, Longford Town, Co. Longford

Date:  Thursday 19th March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

 

 

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue: Newgrange Hotel, Bridge Street, Navan, Co. Meath

Date:  Monday 23rd March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

 

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue: Hillgrove Hotel, Old Armagh Road, Monaghan H18 RK15

Date:  Thursday 26th March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

 

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue: Bush Hotel, Carrick On Shannon, Town Centre, Co. Leitrim

Date:  Tuesday 31st March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

 

The Department continues to liaise closely with and follow the advice of the Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health and the HSE in relation to COVID-19.

 

ENDS

Date Released: 12 March 2020

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


