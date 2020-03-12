DAFM cancel LPIS meetings

Please note that due to Taoiseach’s statement on Covid – 19, the Department’s planned LPIS meetings commencing this evening in Cavan are all cancelled. LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting Venue: Hotel Kilmore, Dublin Road, Co. Cavan H12 F6Y7 Date: Thursday 12th March 2020 Time: 20:00 – 22:30 LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting Venue: Longford Arms Hotel, Main Street, Longford Town, Co. Longford Date: Thursday 19th March 2020 Time: 20:00 – 22:30 LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting Venue: Newgrange Hotel, Bridge Street, Navan, Co. Meath Date: Monday 23rd March 2020 Time: 20:00 – 22:30 LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting Venue: Hillgrove Hotel, Old Armagh Road, Monaghan H18 RK15 Date: Thursday 26th March 2020 Time: 20:00 – 22:30 LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting Venue: Bush Hotel, Carrick On Shannon, Town Centre, Co. Leitrim Date: Tuesday 31st March 2020 Time: 20:00 – 22:30 The Department continues to liaise closely with and follow the advice of the Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health and the HSE in relation to COVID-19. ENDS Date Released: 12 March 2020



