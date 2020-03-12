Enphase Energy Storage Installations Reach over 18,000 Homes

AC Battery now available in Germany

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that it has shipped more than 36 MWh of energy storage since introducing Enphase energy storage products in late 2016. More than 18,000 Enphase energy storage systems have been commissioned worldwide, of which 31% are paired with non-Enphase solar systems, reflecting the flexibility of the Enphase AC-coupled architecture.



Enphase storage systems are safe, powerful, and reliable, and feature the full integration of battery cell packs, battery management system, inverter, control software, and system communications functions. In addition, Enphase energy storage products provide a powerful, modular approach to storing solar energy for night-time or future use, giving homeowners greater choice and installers the flexibility to right-size each installation to match homeowners’ unique energy needs.

“Enphase has developed over five years’ worth of expertise in bringing truly innovative solar-plus-storage systems to our customers,” said Mehran Sedigh, vice president and general manager of the energy storage business at Enphase Energy. “As with all our energy products, we focus on high reliability, excellent quality, and creating an outstanding customer experience. Enphase storage products are also backed by a track record of safety and plug-and-play simplicity as well as the convenience and peace-of-mind of a single point of contact for warranty and support.”

Enphase’s first energy storage product, the 1.2 kWh AC Battery (ACB) designed for self-consumption and time-of-use tariff management, was introduced in late 2016 and was fully safety tested and certified by TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services. In April 2019, Enphase released its updated ACB with a new battery cell supplier and improved Time-Of-Use (TOU) software for customers in Australia, New Zealand and Europe, and the company recently qualified its ACB in Germany, the largest residential storage market in Europe.

“Enphase is changing the way we think about storage products and we are excited that homeowners will be able to take advantage of the flexibility of Enphase AC-coupled architecture,” said Benito Becker, project leader for renewable energies at Helmut Herbert GmbH & Co in Germany. “Not only are Enphase microinverters efficient and easy to install, the AC Battery also offers an aesthetically pleasing home design. We have spoken to many prospective customers and the feedback has been very positive, as they believe the option to add scalable storage to scale, at any point in time, is appealing.”

The modular architecture of the 1.2 kWh AC-coupled Enphase ACB system enables installers to right-size each installation for homeowners’ unique energy needs and provides the flexibility to easily add more batteries as their energy usage changes over time. Homeowners can now maximize the value of their solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, taking advantage of self-consumption and more fine-grained TOU tariff management opportunities, with an expandable platform that serves evolving uses for energy storage such as residential peak shifting and grid services. Enphase ACB systems continue to use a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a high current rating, long lifecycle, excellent thermal stability, and enhanced safety and damage tolerance.

"We have been installing Enphase microinverter-based systems for several years and remain a big believer in the ease of their installation and product reliability,” said Hugo Chavanne, co-owner at Solely in France. “We also install the AC Battery and find its plug-and-play installation is fast with the Enphase Installer Toolkit. Another advantage of the AC Battery is its size and modularity, enabling us to help our customers define the right size for their solar storage systems.”

“The industry-leading performance, design flexibility, and reliability of Enphase microinverters have made them our preferred solution for solar systems since their introduction to the Australian market six years ago,” said Jonathan Fisk, founder and director of Solaray Energy in Australia. “The Enphase AC Battery similarly brings these advantages, along with ease of installation, affordability, and safety. We believe the modularity of the Enphase ACB is unparalleled, allowing homeowners to enjoy the benefits of storage even at a small scale, and adding more AC Batteries when desired.”

Enphase next generation battery in North America is its Enphase Encharge 3™ or Encharge 10™ storage systems, with usable and scalable capacity of 3.4 kWh and 10.1 kWh, respectively. Enphase Encharge™ storage systems feature Enphase embedded grid-forming microinverters that enable the Always-On capability that keeps homes powered when the grid goes down, and the ability to save money when the grid is up. These systems are compatible with both new and existing Enphase IQ™ solar systems with IQ 6™ or IQ 7™ microinverters and provide a simple upgrade path for the company’s existing solar customers.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 25 million microinverters, and over one million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/ and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy®, Enphase Ensemble, Enphase Encharge, Enphase Encharge 3, Enphase Encharge 10, Enphase IQ, IQ 6, IQ 7, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance, advantages, quality, reliability, and safety of its technology and products; and the scalability, affordability and ease of installing its products. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed in the "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Enphase Energy's latest Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Enphase Contact:

Robert Gruijters

Marketing Director, EMEA

rgruijters@enphaseenergy.com

Telephone: +31-6-82390633



