Permanent Representative of Kenya presents credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations (Vienna), Robinson Njeru Githae, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

During his career, Mr. Githae, who is also Ambassador to Austria, has served in various capacities, among them:

Ambassador to the United States and Mexico (2014-2019); Minister for Finance, Nairobi (2012-2013); Acting Minister for Finance and Minister for Nairobi Metropolitan Development, Nairobi (2012); Minister for Nairobi Metropolitan Development (2009-2012); Assistant Minister in the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Local Government (2008-2009); Member of Parliament for Ndia (2008); Assistant Minister for Transport (2005-2007); Assistant Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs (2003-2005); Member of Parliament for Ndia (2002).

Mr. Githae holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law and an Honorary Doctorate degree by the Commonwealth University.

He is married and has two children.



