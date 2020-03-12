Health Alert – U.S. Embassy Harare, Zimbabwe

Event: The Government of Zimbabwe has implemented enhanced screening and quarantine measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice. The government of Zimbabwe does not have a website where it is providing additional information on new measures currently, but situational updates are provided via twitter by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Zimbabwe has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its borders.

The Government of Zimbabwe instituted screening checks including thermal scans and review of travel history within the previous 14 days. All travelers and visitors coming from countries with local transmission of COVID 19 cases will be referred for additional screening at ports of entry into Zimbabwe. Travelers with signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID 19 will be referred immediately to designated isolation centers for further clinical examination and assistance.

The Government of Zimbabwe announced two hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo, its two largest cities, will handle all cases of travelers with suspected COVID-19. The Zimbabwe Government has not released any guidance on how it plans to handle cases in Victoria Falls, an international travel hub.

U.S. government personnel are advised to:

Make sure routine vaccines are up to date, including a flu shot .

. Ensure that they have an adequate supply of prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Keep a small stockpile of food and clean water

Anticipate having to stay at home for several days.

Actions to Take:

Consult the CDC website for the most up-to-date information.

For the most recent information on what you can do to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19 please see the CDC’s latest recommendations.

Check with your airlines or cruise lines regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions.

Visit our Embassy webpage on COVID-19 for information on conditions in

Visit the Department of Homeland Security’s websiteon the latest travel restrictions to the U.S.

Assistance:



