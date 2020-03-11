Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Data Presentations at ARVO 2020

-- Arshad Khanani, M.D. to present new data from the ongoing OPTIC Phase 1 trial of ADVM-022 gene therapy in wet AMD --

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced presentations on the company’s gene therapy programs to be presented at the Association for Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2020 Congress in Baltimore, MD.



Oral Presentation Title: Phase 1 Study of Intravitreal Gene Therapy ADVM-022 for Neovascular AMD (OPTIC Trial)

Presentation: #1154

Session Title: AMD Clinical Trials (Session #212) in Ballroom 1

Date: Monday, May 4, 2020

Time: 8:15 – 8:30 a.m. ET

Poster Title: Intravitreal Delivery of AAV2.7m8. Ranibizumab Suppresses Exudative Lesions in the NHP Laser Induced Model of nAMD

Poster Board: #4492 – B0125

Poster Session: Gene Therapy and Delivery (Session #488)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Time: 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. ET

Poster Title: Mouse Studies Support Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Blue Cone Monochromacy

Poster Board: #4499 - B0132

Poster Session: Gene Therapy and Delivery (Session #488)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Time: 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. ET

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of its lead indication, wet age-related macular degeneration. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com .

