Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in Borqs Technologies Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Borqs Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS) is scheduled to resume on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on September 24, 2019 at 16:24:44 p.m. Eastern Time.



