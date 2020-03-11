Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Revenue growth continues as Literacy revenue grew 18% vs. prior year to record quarterly levels

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Consolidated revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $46.7 million.

Revenue at Lexia Learning ("Lexia"), the Company's Literacy segment, increased 18% year-over-year to a record $17.1 million.

Revenue within the Consumer Language segment increased 2% year-over-year to $15.8 million.

Revenue within the Enterprise & Education (“E&E”) Language segment decreased 5% year-over-year to $13.8 million.

Consolidated fourth quarter net loss was $6.7 million, up from a net loss of $4.4 million in the same quarter a year ago, driven by higher consolidated revenues which were more than offset by increased operating expenses related to investments made in R&D to support upcoming products, increased variable incentive compensation expenses, a decrease in other income primarily related to foreign currency losses on intercompany debt, and an increase in amortization expense associated with previously capitalized product development costs.

Consolidated bookings were $45.5 million, an increase of 6% versus the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was negative $0.9 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $0.7 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $6.9 million in 2019, an improvement compared to break-even ($0.2 million) in 2018.

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $5.5 million in the same period a year ago.

At December 31, 2019 the Company had no debt outstanding and cash and cash equivalents totaled $43.0 million.

“2019 was a solid year for Rosetta Stone as we saw the continued strong performance of our Literacy business and growth in our Consumer Language business,” said John Hass, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We were especially pleased that Consumer Language bookings grew by 14% during the seasonally important fourth quarter on the strength of revitalized products and by providing good value for our learners. The improving balance in our business is something we will invest behind during 2020.”

Mr. Hass continued, “In 2020, our priorities include refreshing what the Rosetta Stone brand means for learners, focusing a larger K-12 sales team on expanding existing customer relationships and building new ones, and, later this summer, successfully launching Rosetta Stone English, our new product for emergent English learners in K-6. Also, during these uncertain times caused by the COVID-19 virus, we will continue to support the learning needs of our customers using our digital products by providing distance learning opportunities if they are disrupted by office or school closures.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Review

Revenue: Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $46.7 million, compared to $44.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in Lexia and Consumer Language revenue, partially offset by a slight decline in E&E Language revenue.

Revenue at Lexia increased 18% year-over-year to $17.1 million. The increase in Lexia revenues was a result of continued demand for its product portfolio and the concentrated efforts of a direct sales team, as well as a seasonal shift of both new and renewal bookings moving to the fourth calendar quarter, which is the beginning of the school operating year. Literacy bookings increased by 11% over the prior year period on a consistently high renewal rate of 103% and a solid retention rate of 87%.

Consumer Language segment revenue increased $0.3 million, or 2%, year-over-year to $15.8 million, reflecting a 14% increase in bookings during the quarter over the same period in 2018 driven by sales of Rosetta Stone apps. Bookings also increased due to the sale of lifetime subscriptions in the Web channel, but because those sales are recognized as revenue over 24-months, they did not have a significant impact on revenue in Q4 2019. Subscribers grew 15% year-over-year to 552,000 at December 31, 2019. Subscriber growth was largely driven by an increase in longer duration initial subscriptions. Subscriptions with a duration of one year or less totaled 39% of the subscription unit mix at the end of the fourth quarter 2019, down from 44% at the end of the same quarter last year. Consumer Language bookings totaled $19.7 million in Q4 2019, up year-over-year from $17.2 million.

E&E Language segment revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $13.8 million. E&E Language bookings decreased $1.0 million, or 6% year-over-year, primarily driven by the absence of non-core custom content bookings in the current year quarter; before custom content, E&E Language bookings increased $0.9 million or 7%, as higher bookings in Europe were partially offset by lower bookings from K-12 Language and North America Corporate.

US$ thousands, except for percentages Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Mix % 2018 Mix % % change Revenue from: Literacy $ 17,131 37 % $ 14,472 32 % 18 % E&E Language 13,793 29 % 14,594 33 % (5 )% Consumer Language 15,769 34 % 15,508 35 % 2 % Total Revenue $ 46,693 100 % $ 44,574 100 % 5 %

Net Loss: In the fourth quarter 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $6.7 million, or $(0.28) per diluted share. In the comparable period a year ago, the Company reported a net loss of $4.4 million, or $(0.19) per diluted share. The increase in net loss of $2.3 million was driven by higher consolidated revenues of $2.1 million which were more than offset by increased operating expenses related to investments made into R&D of $1.2 million to support upcoming products, increased variable incentive compensation expenses of $1.1 million, a decrease in other income primarily related to foreign currency losses on intercompany debt of $1.0 million, and an increase in amortization expense associated with previously capitalized costs of $0.9 million.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Consolidated revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $182.7 million.

Revenue at Lexia increased 19% year-over-year to a record $62.6 million.

Revenue within the Consumer Language segment increased 5% year-over-year to $63.3 million.

Revenue within the E&E Language segment decreased 6% year-over-year to $56.8 million.

Consolidated full year net loss was $13.0 million, an improvement from a net loss of $21.5 million in 2018, driven by higher consolidated revenues and gross profit as well as a decrease in income tax expense. Operating expenses for the year were close to flat.

Consolidated bookings before SOURCENEXT were $196.9 million, an increase of 9% versus 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $6.9 million in 2019, an improvement from $0.2 million in 2018.

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.4 million in 2019, compared to negative $6.4 million in the year ago period.

Full Year 2019 Review

Revenue: Total revenue in 2019 was $182.7 million, compared to $173.6 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in Lexia and Consumer Language revenue, partially offset by a slight decline in E&E Language revenue.

Revenue at Lexia increased 19% year-over-year to $62.6 million. Literacy bookings grew 17% over the prior year driven by a consistently high renewal rate over 100% in 2019.

Consumer Language segment revenue increased $2.8 million, or 5%, year-over-year to $63.3 million, reflecting a higher mix of more expensive, longer duration subscriptions being sold during 2019. Long term subscribers grew by 24% during the year, while short term subscribers grew by 2%, reflecting an ongoing mix shift within the subscriber base. Consumer Language bookings, before SOURCENEXT, totaled $66.4 million for the full year 2019, up from $63.5 million in the prior year.

E&E Language segment revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $56.8 million primarily in the North America K-12 sales channel. E&E Language bookings increased $2.9 million, or 5% year-over-year, driven mainly by a large, long-term custom content deal in the third quarter of 2019 and strength in the North American Enterprise market.

US$ thousands, except for percentages Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Mix % 2018 Mix % % change Revenue from: Literacy $ 62,625 34 % $ 52,766 30 % 19 % E&E Language 56,812 31 % 60,376 35 % (6 )% Consumer Language 63,265 35 % 60,492 35 % 5 % Total Revenue $ 182,702 100 % $ 173,634 100 % 5 %

Net Loss: Full year 2019 net loss totaled $13.0 million, or $(0.55) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $21.5 million, or $(0.95) per diluted share in 2018. Included in that is a provision for income taxes for the 2019 year of $0.3 million compared to $1.8 million for the full year of 2018. The improvement in the net loss of $8.5 million is primarily due to the increased revenues of $9.1 million, partially offset by increases in operating expenses. Operating expenses for the year totaled $158.4 million, up slightly from $157.3 million for 2018, mostly due to increases in sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses of 1% and 3%, respectively.

Balance Sheet: The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $43.0 million and no debt outstanding at December 31, 2019. Deferred revenue totaled $177.6 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $162.9 million at December 31, 2018. Short-term deferred revenue, which will be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months, totaled $119.9 million, or approximately 67% of the total December 31, 2019 balance.

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA: Net cash provided by operating activities was $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $10.7 million in the fourth quarter last year. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $6.5 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $5.5 million in the same period a year ago. For full year 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was $17.2 million in 2019 compared to $10.4 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.4 million in 2019, compared to negative $6.4 million in the year ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was negative $0.9 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $0.7 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $6.9 million in 2019, an improvement compared to break-even ($0.2 million) in 2018.

Earnings Conference Call

A live webcast will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.rosettastone.com . A replay will be made available soon after the live conference call is completed and will remain available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Investors may dial into the replay using 1-412-317-6671 and passcode 13699344.

Non-GAAP Financial and Statistical Measures

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses, and this press release contains references to, the non-GAAP financial measures of financial performance listed below.

Bookings represents executed contracts received by the Company that are either recorded immediately as revenue or deferred revenue. Therefore, bookings is an operational metric and in any one period is equal to revenue plus the change in deferred revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is GAAP net income/loss plus interest income and expense, other income/expense, income tax benefit/expense, impairment, lease abandonment and termination, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring, and strategy and cost-reduction related consulting expenses. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA excludes "Other" items related to non-restructuring wind down and severance costs, and transaction and other costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, as well as all adjustments related to recording the non-cash tax valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. Adjusted EBITDA for prior periods has been revised to conform to the current definition.

Free cash flow is cash flow from operating activities minus cash used in purchases of property and equipment.

Segment contribution is calculated as segment revenue less expenses directly incurred by or allocated to the segment. Direct segment expenses include costs and expenses that are directly incurred by or allocated to the segment and include materials costs, service costs, customer care and coaching costs, sales and marketing expenses, and bad debt expense. In addition to the previously referenced expenses, the Literacy segment includes direct research and development expenses and Combined Language includes shared research and development expenses, cost of revenue, and sales and marketing expenses applicable to the Consumer Language and E&E Language segments. Prior periods have been reclassified to reflect our current segment presentation and definition of segment contribution.

The definitions, GAAP comparisons, and reconciliation of those measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are available in this press release or in the corresponding earnings presentation, which are posted on our website at www.rosettastone.com.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, enabling a better understanding of the long-term performance of the Company’s business. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, and for budgeting and planning purposes. Management believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software and education-technology companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The presentation of this additional financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing earnings information, including this press release, or in corresponding earnings presentations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to those used by other companies, and we encourage you to review and understand all our financial reporting before making any investment decision.

About Rosetta Stone Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages, including several endangered languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com "Rosetta Stone" is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

ROSETTA STONE INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) As of December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,010 $ 38,092 Restricted cash 54 82 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $510 and $372 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 22,919 21,950 Inventory 1,545 933 Deferred sales commissions 11,558 11,597 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,172 4,041 Total current assets 83,258 76,695 Deferred sales commissions 7,682 6,933 Property and equipment, net 39,251 36,405 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,818 — Intangible assets, net 14,317 15,850 Goodwill 48,958 49,239 Other assets 1,823 2,136 Total assets $ 201,107 $ 187,258 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,534 $ 8,938 Accrued compensation 9,854 9,046 Income tax payable 78 328 Operating lease liabilities 1,455 — Other current liabilities 13,090 13,925 Deferred revenue 119,851 113,378 Total current liabilities 151,862 145,615 Deferred revenue 57,766 49,507 Deferred income taxes 2,590 2,776 Operating lease liabilities 4,167 - Other long-term liabilities 914 1,368 Total liabilities 217,299 199,266 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 and 10,000 shares authorized, zero and zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) — — Non-designated common stock, $0.00005 par value, 190,000 and 190,000 shares authorized, 25,060 and 24,426 shares issued, and 24,060 and 23,426 shares outstanding, at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 210,846 202,355 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,000 and 1,000 shares at December 31, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively) (11,435 ) (11,435 ) Accumulated loss (212,548 ) (199,592 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,057 ) (3,338 ) Total stockholders' deficit (16,192 ) (12,008 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 201,107 $ 187,258





﻿ROSETTA STONE INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 46,693 $ 44,574 $ 182,702 $ 173,634 Cost of revenue 10,558 9,790 37,261 35,922 Gross profit 36,135 34,784 145,441 137,712 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 25,834 24,898 99,572 98,911 Research and development 7,479 6,420 24,510 25,210 General and administrative 8,352 7,844 34,297 33,210 Total operating expenses 41,665 39,162 158,379 157,331 Loss from operations (5,530 ) (4,378 ) (12,938 ) (19,619 ) Other income and (expense): Interest income 13 32 61 103 Interest expense (38 ) (67 ) (316 ) (313 ) Other income and (expense) (728 ) 295 554 165 Total other income and (expense) (753 ) 260 299 (45 ) Loss before income taxes (6,283 ) (4,118 ) (12,639 ) (19,664 ) Income tax expense 405 306 317 1,809 Net loss $ (6,688 ) $ (4,424 ) $ (12,956 ) $ (21,473 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.95 ) Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.95 ) Common shares and equivalents outstanding: Basic weighted average shares 23,666 22,877 23,444 22,705 Diluted weighted average shares 23,666 22,877 23,444 22,705





ROSETTA STONE INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (6,688 ) $ (4,424 ) $ (12,956 ) $ (21,473 ) Non-cash adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 371 1,087 4,359 4,475 Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 418 (324 ) 619 (298 ) Bad debt expense 105 58 393 168 Depreciation and amortization 4,257 3,725 15,181 14,616 Operating lease costs 553 — 2,157 — Deferred income tax (benefit) expense 334 355 (376 ) 792 (Gain) loss on disposal or sale of assets — 9 (1,389 ) 21 Amortization of deferred financing costs 17 12 68 114 Net change in: Accounts receivable 10,202 10,533 (1,350 ) 2,219 Inventory (22 ) 747 (611 ) 2,603 Deferred sales commissions 425 412 (713 ) (781 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 761 (500 ) (278 ) 375 Income tax receivable or payable (115 ) 337 (254 ) (60 ) Other assets (109 ) (118 ) 133 (525 ) Accounts payable (1,244 ) 40 (1,406 ) 4 Accrued compensation 933 (884 ) 1,389 (1,863 ) Other current liabilities 1,723 1,084 (175 ) (2,885 ) Operating lease liabilities (676 ) — (2,251 ) — Other long-term liabilities — — (31 ) — Deferred revenue (1,712 ) (1,443 ) 14,682 12,941 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,533 10,706 17,191 10,443 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (3,046 ) (5,189 ) (16,766 ) (16,889 ) Proceeds from sale of assets — — 1,396 17 Net cash used in investing activities (3,046 ) (5,189 ) (15,370 ) (16,872 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options — 689 3,556 2,236 Proceeds from borrowings under credit facility — — 10,500 — Repayments of borrowings under credit facility — — (10,500 ) — Payment of deferred financing costs — — (47 ) (4 ) Payments under financing lease liabilities (113 ) (105 ) (444 ) (441 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (113 ) 584 3,065 1,791 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 6,374 6,101 4,886 (4,638 ) Effect of exchange rate changes in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 440 176 4 (224 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 6,814 6,277 4,890 (4,862 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 36,250 31,897 38,174 43,036 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 43,064 $ 38,174 $ 43,064 $ 38,174





ROSETTA STONE INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net loss $ (6,688 ) $ (4,424 ) $ (12,956 ) $ (21,473 ) Total other non-operating (income) and expense, net 753 (260 ) (299 ) 45 Income tax expense 405 306 317 1,809 Depreciation and amortization 4,257 3,725 15,181 14,616 Stock-based compensation expense 371 1,087 4,359 4,475 Restructuring expense — (3 ) — (3 ) Other EBITDA adjustments (8 ) 252 292 681 Adjusted EBITDA* $ (910 ) $ 683 $ 6,894 $ 150

* Adjusted EBITDA is GAAP net income/loss plus interest income and expense, other income/expense, income tax benefit/expense, impairment, lease abandonment and termination, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring, and strategy and cost-reduction related consulting expenses. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA excludes “Other” items related to non-restructuring wind down and severance costs, and transaction and other costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, as well as all adjustments related to recording the non-cash tax valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. Adjusted EBITDA for prior periods has been revised to conform to the current definition.

ROSETTA STONE INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,533 $ 10,706 $ 17,191 $ 10,443 Purchases of property and equipment (3,046 ) (5,189 ) (16,766 ) (16,889 ) Free cash flow * $ 6,487 $ 5,517 $ 425 $ (6,446 )

* Free cash flow is cash flow from operations minus cash used in purchases of property and equipment.

Rosetta Stone Inc.

Supplemental Information

(unaudited) Quarter-Ended Year Ended Quarter-Ended Year Ended Mar 31 Jun 30 Sep 30 Dec 31 Dec 31 Mar 31 Jun 30 Sep 30 Dec 31 Dec 31 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 Revenue by Segment (in thousands, except percentages) Literacy 12,384 12,695 13,215 14,472 52,766 14,806 15,101 15,587 17,131 62,625 E&E Language 15,436 15,356 14,990 14,594 60,376 14,443 14,502 14,074 13,793 56,812 Consumer Language 14,988 15,451 14,545 15,508 60,492 15,362 16,339 15,795 15,769 63,265 Total 42,808 43,502 42,750 44,574 173,634 44,611 45,942 45,456 46,693 182,702 YoY Growth (%) Literacy 22 % 22 % 20 % 20 % 21 % 20 % 19 % 18 % 18 % 19 % E&E Language (6 )% (11 )% (9 )% (3 )% (7 )% (6 )% (6 )% (6 )% (5 )% (6 )% Consumer Language (29 )% (15 )% (22 )% (13 )% (20 )% 2 % 6 % 9 % 2 % 5 % Total (10 )% (5 )% (7 )% — (6 )% 4 % 6 % 6 % 5 % 5 % % of Total Revenue Literacy 29 % 29 % 31 % 32 % 30 % 33 % 33 % 34 % 37 % 34 % E&E Language 36 % 35 % 35 % 33 % 35 % 32 % 32 % 31 % 29 % 31 % Consumer Language 35 % 36 % 34 % 35 % 35 % 34 % 35 % 35 % 34 % 35 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Revenues by Geography United States 36,965 37,759 37,747 39,936 152,407 39,830 41,179 40,891 42,180 164,080 International 5,843 5,743 5,003 4,638 21,227 4,781 4,763 4,565 4,513 18,622 Total 42,808 43,502 42,750 44,574 173,634 44,611 45,942 45,456 46,693 182,702 Revenues by Geography (as a %) United States 86 % 87 % 88 % 90 % 88 % 89 % 90 % 90 % 90 % 90 % International 14 % 13 % 12 % 10 % 12 % 11 % 10 % 10 % 10 % 10 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Prior period data has been modified where applicable to conform to current presentation for comparative purposes. Immaterial rounding differences may be present in this data in order to conform to Financial Statement totals.



